INISHERIN will attempt to reestablish himself as this season’s star sprinter when he returns to Haydock with the chance to give Yorkshire trainer Kevin Ryan his third Betfair Sprint Cup.

Ryan, who has won the race with Hello Youmzain (2019) and Emaraaty Ana (2021) in recent years, saw his current stable star sparkle on Merseyside in the Sandy Lane Stakes before taking Commonwealth Cup glory at Royal Ascot.

However, he hit a bump in the road when sent off favourite for the July Cup at Newmarket, and his trainer has been keen to freshen him up since then.

Hambleton-based Ryan said: “It was just a case of backing off him after Newmarket. We have a few different facilities here, like the water treadmill, he loves going on there, and it’s just a case of changing his routine, so we’re not going up the gallop every day and doing different things with him.

SAME AGAIN: Inisherin and Tom Eaves win the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot in June. Hambleton-based trainer Kevin Ryan will be hoping for a repeat at Haydock on Saturday. Picture: David Davies/PA

“It’s about giving him a bit of a change of scenery, but at the same time trying to keep him at a certain level of fitness, so we don’t have to do too much to get him back up to the level we need him at again. It’s also about knowing the horse, he’s a very easy horse to deal with, which makes life a lot easier and lets you work back from the race.

"Since he’s been back working normally, we haven’t had one setback with him and everything couldn’t be better.”

Inisherin is once again expected to be in the shake-up at the conclusion of this Group One contest and although there is a deep field assembled, Ryan is preferring to concentrate solely on the son of Shamardal, insisting he will not be burdening big-race pilot Tom Eaves with detailed instructions.

Ryan added: “He’s not a complicated ride, so I tend to say to Tom ‘concentrate on your own horse’. Don’t worry who’s drawn beside you, as there’s a fair chance he’ll be putting some of the pace to the race anyway.

HOPEFUL: Middleham-based trainer, Karl Burke Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

“I think sometimes you start reading into it too much about who’s around you and you can confuse yourself, because once those stalls open, everything can change.

“The good thing about him is that you can ride him different ways – if you feel they are not quite quick enough, you can go forward yourself, and if something is going quick, you can also take a lead on him.

“So, from my point of view, it’s just a case of keeping it simple. Sometimes you can complicate it too much and it all goes pear-shaped.”

Inisherin is owned by Sheikh Mohammed Obaid who has a strong hand in the race, with his colours also carried by dual Newbury winner Elite Status.

The son of Havana Grey is one of three for Karl Burke alongside Spycatcher and July Cup runner-up Swingalong, and it is an event the Spigot Lodge handler has fond memories of having saddled Quiet Reflection to win in 2016.

“Clifford (Lee, stable jockey) has chosen to stick with Elite Status, who is the youngster of the party and goes there on an upward curve,” explained MiddlehaBurke ahead of the British Champions Series event.

“The issue with Elite Status knocking his joint seems very much behind him and since Ascot he’s been very good. He obviously put up a big performance at Newbury last time and he’s training very well, so we are very hopeful.

“Swingalong has proven herself in Group One company once again this year and deserves to win one. Spycatcher is tough and durable and has been fantastic to have around. He’s a proper Group One horse, too, on soft ground.”

Jasour finished on the podium behind Inisherin at the Royal meeting and was again in close quarters to the likely favourite when sixth at Newmarket the following month.

He missed out on the opportunity to drop back to five furlongs at Goodwood due to a last-minute setback, but has since delighted Clive Cox in his recovery, with connections hopeful of a bold showing.