Inisherin served a reminder of his class with a battling success in the 1895 Duke of York Clipper Stakes at York.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Ryan’s Royal Ascot winner was partnered for the first time by Ryan Moore, with the 11-8 favourite away from the stalls quickly and straight on the heels of Karl Burke’s Night Raider, who led the field down the Knavesmire and made a bold bid from the front in the hands of Oisin Murphy.

Having elected to stay on the far rail to make his bid for victory, Moore set to work urging his mount and passed Night Raider just inside the final furlong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he still had to overcome the challenge of Andrew Balding’s Flora Of Bermuda, who had worked her way to the head of affairs from the back of the field.

BIG WINNER: Inisherin ridden by Ryan Moore (right) on their way to winning the 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Stakes on day one of the Dante festival at York. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

But although Inisherin was briefly headed in an engaging duel, the son of Shamardal fought back gamely to land a well-received blow for the local Ryan team, prevailing by a neck.

Inisherin is now 8-1 from 10s with Paddy Power and Betfair to win again at the Royal meeting in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

Ryan said: “There’s a bit of relief. We lost a month with him when we realised he had a little bit of a (breathing) issue and we decided to do it straight away

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The weather and the ground have meant we haven’t been able to get him away for a gallop and things were stacking up against us.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN: Whirl and Ryan Moore win the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes on day one of the Dante festival at York Racecourse. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

“Thankfully, he’s done everything we’ve asked, he’s a big colt now. He’ll go straight to Ascot now.

“Night Raider went quick, Ryan was going to jump and be positive but it probably worked in our favour as he was able to half fill him up and had he gone with him, he might have been beaten two lengths.

“Ryan got it right, as ever. I said to him ‘whatever you do is right’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trainer went on: “He’s a strong stayer at six, he ran well in last year’s Guineas and I’ve just said to William Derby, I wouldn’t be against stepping him up to seven now it’s a Group One, the City of York, and I’d like to support it.

“Tom (Eaves) had been brilliant on this horse and did nothing wrong, I didn’t think he ran too bad in the July Cup and his final run came at the end of a long year, it was just when we discussed this horse we felt if Ryan was available, he’d be able to tell us so much about him as he’s ridden so many top horses for so many different people.

“When he comes back in, he tells you straight, there’s no going around corners. He’ll ride for me whenever he is available.

“It would be nice if he was available at Ascot but today was the first hurdle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna-Lisa Balding said of runner-up Flora Of Bermuda: “She ran a hell of a race. She’s been off the track for a long time (207 days) and for her to come back and run like that, with the right horse beating her, I think means she’s a really exciting filly.

“She’s always shown a lot at home, Andrew has always liked her and mentally and physically she’s developed. We were hoping for a big run and she hasn’t disappointed us.

“As PJ (McDonald) said when he got off her, she’s got a heart like a lion and you can’t ever take that away from her.”

Burke said of third-placed Night Raider and fourth home Elite Status: “The ground has been well watered, the jockeys have been saying there isn’t any firm in it. Both would appreciate quicker ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Oisin Murphy said we should maybe drop down to five furlongs with Night Raider. I’ll speak to Steve Parkin (owner) but if he comes out of the race well, I’d be tempted to have a go at the Temple Stakes a week on Saturday.