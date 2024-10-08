'It makes it more of an occasion': Friday Night Lights shine bright for Leeds Tykes v Wharfedale

Leeds Tykes put their unbeaten start to the National Two North season on the line under the Friday night lights this week, with another Yorkshire rival rumbling into town trying to claim the division’s prized scalp.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wharfedale are the next team to attempt to knock the Tykes off their perch as the division’s promotion favourites.

Second they might be by virtue of Lymm’s own perfect start to the fourth-tier season - one few saw coming given the Warrington club finished in the lower reaches of the division last season - but there is no doubting who is the big fish in National Two North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are encountering it on their travels as they find not just opposing teams but the clubs raising their game for their arrival, so have decided to try and use it to their advantage on home soil. This week’s fixture is one of three that they will stage on a Friday night, two at their Sycamores ground in leafy Bramhope, and one at Headingley Stadium five days before Christmas.

In the spotlight: Jake Brady of Leeds Tykes is expecting upwards of 1,000 people at the Sycamores for Friday's visit of Wharfedale.

Having trialled it for the visit of Wharfedale last year, the Tykes are tapping into that Friday feeling again. Player/general manager Jake Brady explained: “We think the Friday night games are really good, they’re really well attended.

“To watch a game on a Saturday you might get your morning free, then it’s your full Saturday gone.

“Whereas if it’s an evening people are coming straight from work to the ground, having a beer, watching a game of rugby and then they’ve got their Saturday and Sunday free .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We tried it out last year and our Friday night games were our biggest attendances.

“It’s something you can do in this league when you’ve got so many local derbies. Wharfedale, Otley and Harrogate are only half an hour or so up the road, you couldn’t do it in National One and ask Plymouth to come up on a Friday night because they’ll have to take a full day off work.

“You’re not in competition with all the other games on a Saturday - or the other sports. So people that might be going to watch Harrogate on a Saturday could maybe go and see Tykes-Wharfedale on the Friday.

“It makes it a bit more of an occasion under the floodlights.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds will play Otley on Friday, December 20, at Headingley, and Harrogate on a Friday in April at the Sycamores.

But this week’s game is particularly mouth-watering, given Wharfedale will be smarting after their own unbeaten start to the season was tempered by successive defeats.

“If you look at their results it maybe suggests they’re not as strong as they were last year, but as we’re finding with teams raising their games, they’re going to turn up, no doubt about it,” said Brady.

“It was a right old battle down here last year, again that was on a Friday night. They brought loads of supporters, the place was packed out. We could have 1,000 people for it again this Friday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brady reports Leeds are pleased with the start they have made, taking maximum points from all five games, while giving particular kudos to Otley and Hull Ionians for running them close.

“Because we’re in the privileged position of being Leeds Tykes, the history that’s associated with the club, a lot of teams that are playing at home against us are using it for their special occasion, getting the old boys back to the club,” he said. “For Billingham last week it was their busiest day of the year.