"It means so much to wear Sharks vest": Sheffield lad joins hometown team

Sheffield-born Reyad West has joined hometown team the Sharks for the forthcoming Super League Basketball season.

The 23-year-old British forward joins after impressing on a two-week trial.

West played for the Sheffield College between 2018-2020, before moving to Manchester Magic whilst attending Manchester Metropolitan University. Last season competed in the University Basketball Association of Taiwan league.

He said: “Having lived in Sheffield all of my life, it means so much to me to be able to wear Sheffield across my chest with pride.

"I have enjoyed being involved with pre-season and I am looking forward to continuing my development with the Sharks squad for the full Super League Basketball season.”

Head coach Atiba Lyons said: “Reyad is a good addition to the squad for the new season. He understands how we play and approach the game, and also knows what it means to play for this club.