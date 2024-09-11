"It means so much to wear Sharks vest": Sheffield lad joins hometown team

Nick Westby
By Nick Westby

Head of Sport

Published 11th Sep 2024, 19:30 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 20:20 BST
Sheffield-born Reyad West has joined hometown team the Sharks for the forthcoming Super League Basketball season.

The 23-year-old British forward joins after impressing on a two-week trial.

West played for the Sheffield College between 2018-2020, before moving to Manchester Magic whilst attending Manchester Metropolitan University. Last season competed in the University Basketball Association of Taiwan league.

He said: “Having lived in Sheffield all of my life, it means so much to me to be able to wear Sheffield across my chest with pride.

Reyad West playing in a pre-season game for Sheffield Sharks has signed a contract for the 2024/25 season.Reyad West playing in a pre-season game for Sheffield Sharks has signed a contract for the 2024/25 season.
Reyad West playing in a pre-season game for Sheffield Sharks has signed a contract for the 2024/25 season.

"I have enjoyed being involved with pre-season and I am looking forward to continuing my development with the Sharks squad for the full Super League Basketball season.”

Head coach Atiba Lyons said: “Reyad is a good addition to the squad for the new season. He understands how we play and approach the game, and also knows what it means to play for this club.

"He has worked hard to get to this position and it is testament to his attitude that he has been rewarded with a contract for the 2024-25 season.”

