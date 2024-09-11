"It means so much to wear Sharks vest": Sheffield lad joins hometown team
The 23-year-old British forward joins after impressing on a two-week trial.
West played for the Sheffield College between 2018-2020, before moving to Manchester Magic whilst attending Manchester Metropolitan University. Last season competed in the University Basketball Association of Taiwan league.
He said: “Having lived in Sheffield all of my life, it means so much to me to be able to wear Sheffield across my chest with pride.
"I have enjoyed being involved with pre-season and I am looking forward to continuing my development with the Sharks squad for the full Super League Basketball season.”
Head coach Atiba Lyons said: “Reyad is a good addition to the squad for the new season. He understands how we play and approach the game, and also knows what it means to play for this club.
"He has worked hard to get to this position and it is testament to his attitude that he has been rewarded with a contract for the 2024-25 season.”