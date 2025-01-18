'It's the year I get back on the grid': Yorkshire's Daniel Lloyd raising funds to Restart his British Touring Car career

For most drivers, the physical and mental scars suffered in a high-speed crash are the hardest to get over. For Daniel Lloyd, the biggest hurdle to overcome from a shunt that left him in hospital, was a financial one.

In his second season driving a Hyundai in the British Touring Car Championship of 2022, the Huddersfield driver got into a tussle with another car at Oulton Park in Cheshire and was propelled into the barrier at 120 miles per hour.

His car spun back onto the track and was ploughed into by another vehicle coming at him at 110mph.

“I just remember one car to the left, one to the right, smack. That was it,” says Lloyd.

The chequered flag: Daniel Lloyd has enjoyed three race wins and a multitude of podium finishes in the British Touring Car Championship but needs financial support to get back there.

“I went to the hospital, and I just remember the nurse coming in and saying, ‘I don’t know how you’ve done it, but you’ve got away without breaking anything’.”

There was some damage, and a lot of pain. “They thought I had a punctured lung but I just had bruised ribs, swollen diaphragm and lungs, so it was painful but I was okay.”

Remarkably, two weeks later, this nerveless Yorkshireman was back behind the wheel at his ‘home’ track of Croft in North Yorkshire.

And not only that, he won two of the three races that day having only taken the chequered flag once previously.

Daniel Lloyd chats to ITV Sport which had 13 million viewers for last year's BTCC coverage.

“That’s something I’m really proud of,” he tells The Yorkshire Post.

“I had to apply to get my licence back, had been in hospital, we just repaired the car in time and then I went and won twice at my home circuit.”

Yet there is no place for sentiment in motor-sport, nor is there endless reserves of cash to fix cars wrecked in high-speed crashes. As a driver in a privateer team, Lloyd was liable for his own crash damage.

His 120mph crash would eventually cost him £120,000, leaving him in so much debt that he couldn’t raise enough capital to race in 2024, forcing him off the grid after three years. “That crash was unprecedented, the most expensive anyone has had in touring cars,” he adds ruefully.

Daniel Lloyd of Bristol Street Motors Hyundai drives during the British Touring Car Championship at Brands Hatch on October 9, 2022 (Picture: Ker Robertson/Getty Images)

Now 32, Lloyd is bidding to get back on the British Touring Car Championship grid for 2025.

“I’m labelling it as the year that I make my return,” says Lloyd, who has a seat with Restart Racing for the start of the season at the end of April, provided he can raise enough sponsorship to get him through the season.

For therein lies the biggest challenge a driver faces - in the boardroom, not necessarily the circuit. Stories like the one this week of Max Verstappen being offered a billion dollars to race for Aston Martin are the exception to the rule - and misleading. For 90 per cent of drivers, even some in Formula 1, have to pay their way into a seat through sponsors or benefactors.

Lloyd needs to raise well over six figures to land a seat for this season alone.

All three of Daniel Lloyd's wins in the BTCC have come at Croft.

For him, funding his passion, his profession, is a full-time job.

“It’s nuts, it’s like running a business and the racing is on the side,” says Lloyd.

“I work in an office five days a week, working on behalf of my sponsors, doing a lot of business to business networking, helping with their marketing strategies.

“I never even went to college or university for that, it’s just something I picked up from 15 years of working with some really good people.

“I’m about 80 per cent there with my budget for 2025, it’s that analogy of a thermometer at a charity, people are less likely to chuck their money in when it’s at the bottom but they want to make the difference when it gets towards the end.

“I’m working extremely hard, I could just do with a couple of leads. Eighty per cent of my backers are from Yorkshire and I’d love some more local companies. I’ve got a couple of months left to hit target. I’m very optimistic I’ll get there.”

It wasn’t always this hard.

A keen footballer and golfer growing up in Huddersfield, Lloyd got the motor-sport bug when his dad took him go-karting.

“My dad never raced so when I jumped in a go-kart we had no idea what to expect, but I was very quick straight away,” he recalls.

That speed caught the eye of team owners who were happy to offer him scholarships on his journey through the ranks.

First it was for the Junior Ginetta Championship at age 16, before he could even drive legally on the road.

Then it was off to Germany, back to Britain and onto Asia.

Wins and trophies followed with regularity, including the GT Asia Championship in an Aston Martin.

“When I moved into cars that’s why I had such a good run,” says Lloyd. “I’m not a big-headed person but I do back myself, that’s why I won all those scholarships, I would jump in a car and be quick straight away.”

Formula 1 wasn’t on the radar - “we were realistic in knowing we would never be able to raise the capital” - it was always saloon cars for the exciting racing it creates.

The big break came in World Touring Cars, then he found his level in British Touring Cars, making the most of a rare start in 2018 by winning a race, again at Croft, which until that comeback double in 2022 would remain his only win at the level.

In most other sports an eye-catching performance from someone so young would lead to a fast-tracking to the top, but the economics of the grid do not work like that and so began the annual grind to fund his passion for driving. Not that Lloyd’s enthusiasm is drained by the financial challenges he faces every year. He speaks with great passion about his chosen profession.

“For me touring cars is 10 times more exciting than Formula 1, you could have five cars battling for the lead on the last lap,” he beams. “From a spectator point of view it’s three races in one day and that’s why we get 40,000 there on a race day.

“Last year on ITV4 it got over 13 million viewers. It’s really massive.”

So why is not more mainstream?

“We kind of do get a big following,” he offers, “we’re the most followed motor sport championship in the UK, and it’s the third longest-standing motor sport championship in the world, the only two that have stood longer are Formula 1 and Nascar. So it’s got a great history as well.”

If he gets back to the British Touring Car grid this year, what is Lloyd’s ambition, short-term and long-term?

“Winning the Championship would be the pinnacle,” he says.

“This year might be a stretch, the cars are brand new and we’ve got some work to do, but the aim would be to win the independents championship, both for teams and driver, and my goal would be trying to get into the top five of the championship and try to get some overall wins.”