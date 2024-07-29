'I've given it absolutely everything' - Yorkshire's Max Litchfield gutted at missing out on an Olympic medal again
It is a fate that has now befallen Pontefract’s Max Litchfield three times.
In Rio, the 400m individual medley specialist was a surprise finalist so fourth place was a stepping stone. At the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, it was fourth again - joint fourth - a little closer on the timesheets but no less agonising.
In Paris on Sunday fourth place was devastating for Litchfield. Second with 50m to go, he had silver in his hands only to be passed by Carson Foster of the United States and Tomoyuki Matshushita of Japan with France’s Leon Marchand already turning to celebrate with the jubilant home fans at the La Defense Arena.
Litchfield even lowered his own British record but it wasn’t enough.
“Gutted. I’ve given everything,” said the Yorkshireman moments later as he fought back tears.
“I’ve given absolutely everything, emotionally, mentally, physically, I’ve given a best time and it’s just tough. It’s the wrong time…again.
“I’ve done that every time, every Olympics pretty much, I didn’t pb in Tokyo but it was a season’s best.
“It’s just tough. I’ve given it absolutely everything.”
At age 29, the same age as Adam Peaty who was similarly emotional after his bid for three 100m breaststroke Olympic golds ended in a dead heat for silver, the obvious question is does Litchfield have the stomach for four more years?
The answer in the immediate aftermath of this most crushing of disappointments was emphatic.
“It’s not the end for me. I’ll have a few weeks off, reflect and refresh and hopefully my body can pull out four more years,” said Litchfield.
“We’ll reflect and come back stronger. I’m not stopping.
“I’ve got to be proud, fourth place in three Olympics on the trot, there ain’t many people who can say that. It’s the wrong side of it, but that’s sport, that’s life.”