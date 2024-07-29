'I've given it absolutely everything' - Yorkshire's Max Litchfield gutted at missing out on an Olympic medal again

Fourth is a devastating position to finish in an Olympic Games. Four years of dedication and sacrifice to be beaten to the podium by a whisker.

It is a fate that has now befallen Pontefract’s Max Litchfield three times.

In Rio, the 400m individual medley specialist was a surprise finalist so fourth place was a stepping stone. At the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, it was fourth again - joint fourth - a little closer on the timesheets but no less agonising.

In Paris on Sunday fourth place was devastating for Litchfield. Second with 50m to go, he had silver in his hands only to be passed by Carson Foster of the United States and Tomoyuki Matshushita of Japan with France’s Leon Marchand already turning to celebrate with the jubilant home fans at the La Defense Arena.

Devastated: Max Litchfield of Team Great Britain reacts after finishing fourth in the Olympic 400m IM final in Paris (Picture: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Litchfield even lowered his own British record but it wasn’t enough.

“Gutted. I’ve given everything,” said the Yorkshireman moments later as he fought back tears.

“I’ve given absolutely everything, emotionally, mentally, physically, I’ve given a best time and it’s just tough. It’s the wrong time…again.

“I’ve done that every time, every Olympics pretty much, I didn’t pb in Tokyo but it was a season’s best.

Team GB's Adam Peaty congratulates gold medalist Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy (R) shakes hands with Silver Medalists Adam Peaty of Team Great Britain (L) and Nic Fink of Team United States (C) on the podium during the Swimming during the medal ceremony after the Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final at Paris 2024 (Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

“It’s just tough. I’ve given it absolutely everything.”

At age 29, the same age as Adam Peaty who was similarly emotional after his bid for three 100m breaststroke Olympic golds ended in a dead heat for silver, the obvious question is does Litchfield have the stomach for four more years?

The answer in the immediate aftermath of this most crushing of disappointments was emphatic.

“It’s not the end for me. I’ll have a few weeks off, reflect and refresh and hopefully my body can pull out four more years,” said Litchfield.

“We’ll reflect and come back stronger. I’m not stopping.