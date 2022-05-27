Jack Laugher dives in with double at British Championships in Sheffield

Jack Laugher claimed two victories on the opening day of the British Diving Championships in Sheffield.

By YP Sport
Friday, 27th May 2022, 8:29 pm

The 2016 Olympic champion took top spot in the men’s one metre springboard competition at Ponds Forge and then teamed up with Anthony Harding to win the 3m synchro.

Rio gold medallist Laugher and his Leeds team-mate Harding only teamed up in February, and Laugher said: “It’s amazing. A score of 447 is massive.

“The great thing is, I think there’s still room for improvement from both of us, so we’re really happy with it and looking forward to the rest of the competition season.”

City of Leeds Diving Club's Lois Toulson and City of Sheffield Diving Club's Maisie Bond compete during day one of the British Diving Championships 2022 at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Sheffield. Picture: Will Matthews/PA Wire.

Yasmin Harper was victorious in the women’s 1m springboard, while Robyn Birch and Emily Martin claimed the 10m synchro crown.

Edinburgh Diving Club's James Heatly (right), City of Sheffield Diving Club's Jordan Houlden (left) and City of Leeds Diving Club's Jack Laugher (centre) pose with their medals during day one of the British Diving Championships 2022 at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Sheffield. Picture: Will Matthews/PA
