Jack Laugher dives in with double at British Championships in Sheffield

The 2016 Olympic champion took top spot in the men’s one metre springboard competition at Ponds Forge and then teamed up with Anthony Harding to win the 3m synchro.
Rio gold medallist Laugher and his Leeds team-mate Harding only teamed up in February, and Laugher said: “It’s amazing. A score of 447 is massive.
“The great thing is, I think there’s still room for improvement from both of us, so we’re really happy with it and looking forward to the rest of the competition season.”
Yasmin Harper was victorious in the women’s 1m springboard, while Robyn Birch and Emily Martin claimed the 10m synchro crown.