Jack Laugher: 'I still love diving' - How Yorkshire great has stayed hungry heading into fifth Olympic cycle

Fourteen years ago I was invited down to our nation’s capital by Welcome to Yorkshire for a tour of the Olympic Stadium to mark 12 months to go to London 2012, when that very same setting would be heaving with fans, athletes and Games Makers in an intoxicating summer of sport.

Accompanying us on the journey was a young, blonde-haired athlete with a beaming smile, a polite manner and a burning ambition.

Jack Laugher was 16, and a young diver who had just made the move from his home club in Harrogate to the City of Leeds club at John Charles Aquatics Centre, a facility that could harness his emerging talent. He was already a European and world junior champion by that stage, and on course to qualify for the following year’s Olympics.

“It would be great to live up to what Tom Daley has done,” Laugher told The Yorkshire Post that day. “Let’s just see.”

Britain's Jack Laugher, men's 3m springboard diving bronze medallist, celebrates on stage at the Champions Park at Trocadero during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris (Picture: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Well, rest assured, young Jack, you did pretty damned good.

If Daley is still, after all these years, British diving’s poster boy, then Yorkshire’s Laugher is not far behind.

Four Olympic medals – including a first-ever gold by a British diver alongside Chris Mears in 2016 – umpteen national, Commonwealth and European titles, World Cup wins and world championship medals. And still going strong. This coming week in Singapore he will compete in an eighth successive World Aquatics Championship.

“No, I don’t think I truly pictured my career panning out the way it has,” he says now, when asked to cast his mind back to what he might have been thinking as he looked around the cavernous Olympic Stadium that day.

The boy who would be king: Jack Laugher on the 'Welcome to Yorkshire' trip to the Olympic Stadium in London in July 2011 (Picture: Joan Russell/Welcome to Yorkshire)

“At that age I’d be lying if I said I knew I could do something like I have. I was already a junior world champion, so I knew there was a possibility this could be a good career but lasting as long as it has, winning as many medals: I think I would have been naive to think that was a possibility.”

And yet here he still is, one of Yorkshire’s finest, plotting a fifth Olympics in Los Angeles in three years’ time.

There has been so much in between yet it is hard not to think of his career in the snapshot of those four Olympics, because they say so much about his highs and lows and the character of the man.

In 2012 that wide-eyed 17-year-old found the Olympic challenge too great, he slipped on the board and was left to smack the water in frustration.

Jack Laugher and his partner Lois Toulson who was also a bronze medallist at the Paris Olympics (Picture: Antony Jones/Getty Images for The National Lottery)

Four years later, a golden redemption in the green pool of Rio; that historic gold alongside Mears and a sparkling silver from the individual platform

At the delayed Tokyo Games of 2021 there was an unexpected and emotional bronze medal in the 3m individual again. Then last year in Paris, another bronze to celebrate with his new synchro partner Anthony Harding, tempered only by a disappointing performance in the individual final which ensured he would come back for more.

“I was disappointed with the individual,” he says. “Synchro could have gone ever so slightly better, we were so close to the gold. It was more a sense of relief getting that Olympic medal. I just wanted one, for Anthony’s sake as much as anything.

“Then the individual, coming third in the prelims, third in the semis and then to finish seventh in the final felt like a bit of low way to finish it off and is part of the drive that has kept me going. It felt like I still had something to give. I was over-stimulated, overwhelmed and didn’t handle it to the best of my ability. It was a learning curve.”

Jack Laugher with his bronze-medal winning synchro partner Anthony Harding (Picture: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images for The National Lottery)

Informative to think that after all these years, Laugher still has room to grow.

“You’re still learning things day in, day out,” he insists. “My life has been extremely wrapped up in this sport, I’ll never consider myself a master, because this sport is constantly evolving.

“And as I’ve got older my mentality has shifted. When you’re the starry eyed 20-year-old looking to take on the world, it’s very different to the 30-year-old looking to defend titles and defend your honour. It’s a different mindset and I’m continuing to learn that.”

A change of environment has also freshened him up. For four cycles, the City of Leeds Club was his home; 10 sessions a week, five days a week. The John Charles was a production line of talent, first under Ady Hinchliffe and then Adam Smallwood.

But by the last year of the 2024 cycle, Laugher, Harding and girlfriend Lois Toulson were the only three elite divers left.

“If someone was having a hard day, it had a big impact on the group,” laments Laugher.

Jack Laugher of Team Great Britain celebrates his fourth Olympic medal in Paris (Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

“There were still a lot of good days in Leeds. But there was a lot of stress and pressure.”

So after taking four and a half months off after Paris, Laugher, Toulson and Harding relocated to the City of Sheffield Diving Club at Ponds Forge.

Laugher is now coached by Tom Owens, who guided Yasmin Harper to an Olympic synchro bronze and has coached Jordan Houlden into becoming Laugher’s biggest rival on the home front.

“Now if you’re having a bad day you’ve got 10 to 15 elite divers to pick you back up again,” says Laugher.

“Diving centres around the country have a heyday, sport ebbs and flows, and that unfortunately just happened at Leeds.

“Lois loves being in Yorkshire. We live here and didn’t want to go very far, so we’re very lucky that just 45 minutes down the road you’ve got another high performance centre with a great coaching system. There’s seven different Olympic medallists in the diving pool, a tonne of Olympians and future Olympians training in one place, so it’s just such a good vibe to be a part of.

“The new environment has helped me. I’m watching some of the best divers in the world day in, day out.”

There were thoughts about retirement post-Paris, but the new environment allied with a desire to put right what went wrong in the individual kept him coming back for more. And at the end of the day, Laugher still loves his sport.

“Because the sport is so technical, it’s not like I’m chasing a time or I’m going for a record length or jump, the sport is always evolving and I’ve got such a passion for those fine, technical margins,” says Laugher. “I love the sport, I don’t want to leave it. My body and mind are still definitely in it, and chasing a fifth Olympics – though not guaranteed – is a really cool thing to aim for.”

He might not admit it publicly, but there is a trepidation about what life after diving looks like.

Laugher is an intelligent man – he would study for his A-level exams on long-haul flights to World Cup meets – but he is not yet planning for the second phase of his adult life.

“I’ve never had to really consider it because I’ve always taken for granted that I’d have diving,” he admits. “Coming up to the last part I’m now starting to think about what I’d like to do and what I’d like my life to look like. Although diving’s not football, tennis or golf, I’ve managed to create a good life for myself, so I don’t have an urgency to find what that next step is.

“I’ve got a bit of time to reflect and decide where I want my life to go which is an extremely privileged and fortunate position. That goes for both me and Lois. We both know this potentially could be our last one, so we’re going to navigate that together.”

So for the next three years, then, it’s still diving. As he enters his fifth Olympic cycle, he has had to get smart with his body. Nagging knee and shoulder injuries nearly forced him out of Paris, so those 10 pool sessions a week have become seven.

“My body is now 30 years old, things are moving really well still and I’m proud of that,” says Laugher, who describes his new approach as holistic.

“Cutting down the sessions has really helped me in areas I really struggled with like my mental health, and my physical health has really thanked me. I’ve accepted the fact this is probably going to be my last Olympic push, so it’s about enjoying it.”

Becoming an Olympic champion again at 33 is a real motivator, as is ticking off the only thing that has eluded him even in his garlanded career - a world championship gold medal.

“Maybe if I’d have focused on the 1m, I’d have got one in that,” he says, having won four silver and four bronze at world championships between 2015 and 2023. “And I always think back to 2019 when I had gold in my hand and I let it slip.

“I’d love to achieve it but I’m not putting the pressure on myself to do that.

“I want to enjoy it and hopefully with that holistic approach to my training and competitions I can let the good performances come, as opposed to trying to make them happen.”