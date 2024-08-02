Jack Laugher wins fourth Olympic medal in Paris alongside City of Leeds clubmate Anthony Harding

The City of Leeds Diving Club duo of Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding have won bronze in the men’s 3m synchro final in Paris.

It is a fourth Olympic medal for Harrogate’s Laugher, who won gold alongside Chris Mears in the same event in 2016 in Rio, and has a silver and a bronze from the last two Games in the individual 3m springboard.

The pair occupied a podium position from the first round, bouncing between second and third throughout the competition.

However, the colour of their medal was confirmed in the final round with a brilliant dive scoring 94.62.

China’s Zongyuan Wang and Daoyi Long finished with gold, while Mexico’s Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez and Osmar Olvera Ibarra took silver.

