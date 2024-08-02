Jack Laugher wins fourth Olympic medal in Paris alongside City of Leeds clubmate Anthony Harding
It is a fourth Olympic medal for Harrogate’s Laugher, who won gold alongside Chris Mears in the same event in 2016 in Rio, and has a silver and a bronze from the last two Games in the individual 3m springboard.
The pair occupied a podium position from the first round, bouncing between second and third throughout the competition.
However, the colour of their medal was confirmed in the final round with a brilliant dive scoring 94.62.
China’s Zongyuan Wang and Daoyi Long finished with gold, while Mexico’s Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez and Osmar Olvera Ibarra took silver.
