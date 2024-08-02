Jack Laugher wins fourth Olympic medal in Paris alongside City of Leeds clubmate Anthony Harding

The City of Leeds Diving Club duo of Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding have won bronze in the men’s 3m synchro final in Paris.

It is a fourth Olympic medal for Harrogate’s Laugher, who won gold alongside Chris Mears in the same event in 2016 in Rio, and has a silver and a bronze from the last two Games in the individual 3m springboard.

The pair occupied a podium position from the first round, bouncing between second and third throughout the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the colour of their medal was confirmed in the final round with a brilliant dive scoring 94.62.