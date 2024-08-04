St Lucia’s Julien Alfred stormed to 100 metres gold while Britain’s Daryll Neita was left to reflect on a “super tough” evening after missing out on a first individual Olympic medal by four hundredths of a second.

The Harrogate leaper was on the verge of an early exit in Sunday’s qualifier after fouling his first attempt and then only mustering a tame 7.38m with his second.

It left him needing a big jump in the final round to crack the top 12 and he duly delivered, with 7.96m enough to see him qualify in eighth place.

The 27-year-old, who finished fourth at June’s European Championships, punched the air in relief and hopes the momentum of that last jump can carry him even further in the final.

LONG LEAP: Harrogate's Jacob Fincham-Dukes competes in the men's long jump qualification at the Stade de France. Picture: AP/Matthias Schrader

“It was a little scary,” said Fincham-Dukes.

“I knew I needed to get that last one sorted and I knew 7.87m was what I needed to do. I knew that was a possibility, I have jumped that at every meet this year.

“I was telling myself I can do it on my worst day, so I just needed to get that right. I was relieved, you could see the way I celebrated. I didn’t even look at the board, I could see just by looking back at the sand.

“I was surprised, I had less nerves than I thought. I had more nerves last night as I was laying in bed. But I felt great this morning, I felt relaxed and composed.

“I felt it. I felt the pressure on that last jump, I just need to see what the final brings.”

Fincham-Dukes met the Olympic standard with his personal best of 8.20m at April’s Texas Invitational and then retained his national title in Manchester in June.

In a field where six athletes cleared eight metres, he knows he is up against it in the race for a medal but believes he has a big jump in his locker.

“If I get the right jump with a following wind, on a track like this, I can do 8.40m or even 8.50m,” he added.

“My run-up was two-and-a-half feet back from where I would normally be because of the headwind, but give me a tailwind, those distances are possible. That is the perfect jump for me.

“I need to speak with my coach and tweak a few things over the next couple of days.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​