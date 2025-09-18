Jalen DeLoach and Nick Kern Jnr - Sheffield Sharks' inseparable defensive twins from VCU

Nick Westby
By Nick Westby

Head of Sport

Published 18th Sep 2025, 08:00 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 09:02 BST
Jalen DeLoach and Nick Kern Jnr are pretty inseparable when it comes to basketball.

They played on the same college team in America, the Virginia Commonwealth University Rams.

They have the same agent. When DeLoach signed for Sheffield Sharks for the Super League Basketball season that tips-off on Friday night, Kern followed two days later.

When asked why he chose to start his professional career in Sheffield, other than DeLoach’s presence being a factor, Kern said: “Playing for somebody who is going to let me play basketball and be me, a team that was more like a family. Hearing from Atiba (Lyons), knowing he’s from America, I know he’s not going to let me down.”

Jalen DeLoach attacks the basket during a pre-season game for Sheffield Sharks (Picture: Adam Bates)
Jalen DeLoach attacks the basket during a pre-season game for Sheffield Sharks (Picture: Adam Bates)

DeLoach, who stands three inches taller than his running mate, did plenty of research about the move.

“I knew Rodney (Chatman III) from before, plus someone back home in Savannah that knew Dirk Williams, so for a good month before I signed I was doing as much homework as I possibly could,” said the 23-year-old.

Both are defensive-minded players, and in head coach Lyons they have found a kindred spirit.

“Defence has always been me since I started taking basketball seriously,” said Kern, who is recovering from a twisted ankle sustained in pre-season and unlikely to play Friday.

Jalen DeLoach is beginning his professional career with Sheffield Sharks (Picture: Adam Bates)
Jalen DeLoach is beginning his professional career with Sheffield Sharks (Picture: Adam Bates)

“My coach was all defence, and then I got to college to a coach who talked about nothing but defence, and I get here and Atiba talks about nothing but defence – it’s something I love.”

DeLoach will also bring competition into the defensive ranks alongside the established Jordan Ratinho. He added: “I’m defensive-minded, pass-first, I try to get everybody involved. I do the small stuff well. But we win championships. Me and Nick won at VCU, so let’s do the same here.”

