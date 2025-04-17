Jamell Anderson and Sheffield Sharks focused on themselves ahead of SLB title showdown with London Lions

Consistency in performance and approach will be vital if Sheffield Sharks are to fulfil their Super League Basketball title-winning ambitions over the next 10 days, believes former championship winner Jamell Anderson.

Sharks host leaders London Lions on Friday night and travel to Caledonia Gladiators on Sunday, two fixtures that are flipped the following week as the regular season reaches its conclusion.

Nottingham-born Anderson won two league titles with Leicester Riders in the earlier part of his career and has already helped imbue that silverware-winning pedigree on his Sharks team-mates by helping them triumph in the SLB Cup last month to end their nine-year trophy drought.

“The team that wins the league has shown consistency throughout the year, through all the ups and downs, injuries etc,” said the 34-year-old, who was a Commonwealth Games gold medallist in 3x3 basketball in 2022.

From downtown: Jamell Anderson takes a shot for Sheffield Sharks in their victory over Newcastle Eagles last Sunday. (Picture: Adam Bates)

“Some of the keys to consistency is having 12 guys that are locked in and you can see that on any given night you can have any one of us going off.

“Everyone wants to win all four of our remaining games but for this group our main focus is the next day.

“Winning four would be great but we just focus on what’s next.”

Part of that stable approach is not letting outside noise distract them as a team, of which there has been plenty surrounding the club and the league in recent weeks with a race row involving Sheffield head coach Atiba Lyons and SLB’s battle with the British Basketball Federation over the licence to operate the league next season and beyond.

Sheffield Sharks will need Rickey McGill at his creative best against London Lions on Friday night (Picture: Adam Bates)

Ahead of the Good Friday visit of London - who will end Sheffield’s title aspirations and take a huge step towards the championship themselves with victory tonight - Anderson said: “As a group we focus on each other. There are a lot of distractions on the court as well as off it, so the most important thing is each other.

“As players our job is to turn up and play as hard as we can and that’s exactly what we’re doing.

“If we focus on each other then whatever is going on around us doesn’t affect us, whether it’s good or bad.