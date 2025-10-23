Jasper McGuire backed to continue in key role as Doncaster Knights welcome Champ Rugby heavyweights Worcester Warriors

Doncaster Knights head coach Darren Fearn says he has no concerns throwing a prop with a rugby league background in at No 8 for Saturday’s clash with Champ heavyweights Worcester.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jasper McGuire, who learned rugby in the 13-man game for Newsome Panthers and Underbank Rangers growing up in Huddersfield, first came to Fearn’s attention at university in the north east.

Now reunited at Doncaster, the head coach was so impressed with how the 123kg prop dealt with a more robust role in the No 8 shirt at Cornish Pirates, that he has no qualms throwing him in again for the eagerly-awaited Warriors visit to Castle Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought he did a sterling job last week and he’ll start again,” said Fearn.

Doncaster Knights' Jasper McGuire in action, filling in at the No 8 position

“There’s definitely people we can call upon and we’ve got good relationships with Premiership and URC clubs, so bringing someone in is an option. But East Timor Viliamu (regular No 8) won’t be out much longer. And Jasper deserves it. Collision-wise, effort, determination, grit, and his ability to play the ball was outstanding at Cornish last week.