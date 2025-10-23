Jasper McGuire backed to continue in key role as Doncaster Knights welcome Champ Rugby heavyweights Worcester Warriors
Jasper McGuire, who learned rugby in the 13-man game for Newsome Panthers and Underbank Rangers growing up in Huddersfield, first came to Fearn’s attention at university in the north east.
Now reunited at Doncaster, the head coach was so impressed with how the 123kg prop dealt with a more robust role in the No 8 shirt at Cornish Pirates, that he has no qualms throwing him in again for the eagerly-awaited Warriors visit to Castle Park.
“I thought he did a sterling job last week and he’ll start again,” said Fearn.
“There’s definitely people we can call upon and we’ve got good relationships with Premiership and URC clubs, so bringing someone in is an option. But East Timor Viliamu (regular No 8) won’t be out much longer. And Jasper deserves it. Collision-wise, effort, determination, grit, and his ability to play the ball was outstanding at Cornish last week.
"He’s got a rugby league background, he’s a tough lad, I’ve known him a long time and he’s arguably one of our more skilful players.”