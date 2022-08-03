And the club are understood to be making a raft of announcements of their playing roster for the 2022/23 campaign in the coming weeks, with a number of stars from last season expected to return to Ponds Forge.

The exciting big man joins after a very successful stint in the Georgian Super League – where he averaged 19.7 points per game, alongside a league leading 14.1 rebounds per game.

Javion Ogunyemi has signed for the Sheffield Sharks

Ogunyemi, who played college ball with Siena Saints, has also played in Austria, Hungary, and Cyprus.

Sheffield Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons said: “I had a very clear idea of what I needed to help the club move forward this year, and I feel Javion will play a huge role in any success we will have as a team in the coming season.

“Javion was the All-MAAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2016, anyone who saw us play last season knows we put defence first. I think Javion will be a perfect fit for how we want to play.”

Sharks finished second in the BBL last season before being knocked out in the quarter-finals of the play-offs. They are due to move to a new purpose-built facility on the Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe in the next year.

Ogunyemi said: “Coach Atiba and the organisation really sold the vision for the future of the club. With the arena, the direction the league is going – it is an exciting time to become a Shark.”

“I’m a hardworking defensive big man, who gets excited off dominating my opponents on the boards.