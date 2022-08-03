Read More
And the club are understood to be making a raft of announcements of their playing roster for the 2022/23 campaign in the coming weeks, with a number of stars from last season expected to return to Ponds Forge.
The exciting big man joins after a very successful stint in the Georgian Super League – where he averaged 19.7 points per game, alongside a league leading 14.1 rebounds per game.
Ogunyemi, who played college ball with Siena Saints, has also played in Austria, Hungary, and Cyprus.
Sheffield Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons said: “I had a very clear idea of what I needed to help the club move forward this year, and I feel Javion will play a huge role in any success we will have as a team in the coming season.
“Javion was the All-MAAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2016, anyone who saw us play last season knows we put defence first. I think Javion will be a perfect fit for how we want to play.”
Sharks finished second in the BBL last season before being knocked out in the quarter-finals of the play-offs. They are due to move to a new purpose-built facility on the Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe in the next year.
Ogunyemi said: “Coach Atiba and the organisation really sold the vision for the future of the club. With the arena, the direction the league is going – it is an exciting time to become a Shark.”
“I’m a hardworking defensive big man, who gets excited off dominating my opponents on the boards.
"Offensively, I can shoot the ball, go both ways in the post, and put the ball on floor when I need to. I can’t wait to put on a show for the Sharks fans this coming season.”