Jockey Brian Hughes becomes fourth jump jockey to ride 200 winners after victory on Dreams Of Home at Perth

Dreams of Home ridden by jockey Brian Hughes (centre) on their way to winning the Bob Nelson Capercaillie Handicap Chase and his 200th season win at Perth. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Ahead of being crowned champion jockey for the second time at Sandown this weekend, Hughes joined Sir Anthony McCoy, Richard Johnson and Peter Scudamore as a double centurion with just four days of the campaign remaining.

It has long since been inevitable that the 36-year-old would regain the title he lost to Harry Skelton last term, having ridden nearly 100 winners more than the reigning champion and Sam Twiston-Davies.

He became the first northern-based jockey to ride 150 winners in a season when booting home a four-timer at Carlisle in February and has had his eyes firmly fixed on the 200 ever since.

Jockey Brian Hughes (centre) celebrates his 200th season win with horse Dreams of Home and team after winning the Bob Nelson Capercaillie Handicap Chase at Perth. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

After moving within one of the milestone with a double at Sedgefield on Tuesday, Hughes headed to Scotland with a strong book of five rides.

And while he pulled up Laffite and finished last of five on Uncle Alastair in the first two races, he made it third time lucky aboard Dreams Of Home in the Bob Nelson Capercaillie Handicap Chase.