Jockey Tommy Dowson confident Top Ville Ben can lend a second Rowland Meyrick Chase at Wetherby

This was Tommy Dowson aboard Top Ville Ben when Phil Kirby's steeplechaser was fifth to Fusil Raffles in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby in late October.

The Phil Kirby-trained steeplechaser is one of three former winners entered for the historic race which is a noted Randox Grand National trial.

Top Ville Ben, who runs in the colours of the Harbour Rose Partnership, has not won since winning the 2019 renewal by a wide margin under Dowson.

But, after nearly a year on the sidelines with a hairline fracture, the horse was running an eyecatching race in the Unibet Becher Chase at Aintree earlier this month before crashing out at the 12th fence.

And while both horse and jockey were fortunate to escape unscathed, Dowson is hopeful that forecast rain will come in time for Sunday’s three mile race.

“I’m looking forward to it, the ground should be perfect for him especially if the forecast rain comes,” says Dowson who is stable jockey at the Catterick stables of the aforementioned Kirby.

“He’ll be running off a four- pound lower mark than when winning very well in 2019. I just have to hope that the engine is still there. There was still a long way to go at Aintree when he fell but he felt the like the force of old. I wouldn’t put the fall down to anything – he can do it and he did it round Cheltenham one day.

Provided the ground is soft enough, the horse’s performance at Wetherby is likely to determine if Top Ville Ben is entered in next year’s National.

He was expected to be a leading contender for the 2020 renewal before Covid forced the National to be cancelled. Injury prevented Top Ville Ben lining up in this year’s race when Rachael Blackmore made history with her win on Minella Times.

The Kirby-trained Skycutter – unbeaten in two starts over hurdles under Dowson – is one of 16 entries for the Grade One Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle that will take place at Chepstow’s Welsh Grand National meeting.

As a result of Covid restrictions, no spectators will be present at the Welsh track’s flagship fixture for a second successive year.

Meanwhile, the veteran Native River heads 30 horses confirmed for the Coral Welsh National. Colin Tizzard’s 11-year-old, who will be carrying top weight on his seasonal reappearance, took the prize in 2016 and the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero is one of four past winners of the Welsh National in the line-up.

The others are stablemate Elegant Escape (2018), Christian Williams’ Potters Corner (2019) and Secret Reprieve last winter.