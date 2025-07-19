Joe Carpenter's Watergate breakthrough: How Yorkshire lad finally earned England RU call

Joe Carpenter (with ball) pictured scoring in the non-cap match between England and France last month will make his official England debut on Saturday (Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images)

JUBILANT Joe Carpenter says watching England’s Argentinian triumph from the sidelines intensified his hunger for a hard-fought international debut.

The Leeds-born star, 23, will don the Red Rose jersey for the first time on Saturday night when Steve Borthwick’s side take on the USA in Washington DC.

The Sale Sharks full-back was part of Borthwick’s squad during England’s 2-0 series victory over Los Pumas but was unable to get on the pitch as experienced team-mate Freddie Steward started both matches.

But he will finally make his long-awaited Test match bow in the American capital this week as one of three players to earn a debut alongside second row Arthur Clark and centre Max Ojomoh.

Carpenter, who grew up playing for West Park Leeds RUFC and then Leeds Carnegie, loved being part of those South American victories but says seeing his team-mates deliver it made him more determined to succeed.

“It was definitely good to be a part of – but frustrating not to be involved,” he said.

“It made me hungrier – Test level is a massive step up from the Premiership, and that was something that Steve mentioned at the start of the camp very early on.

“Watching the lads made me hungrier, and Freddie being here as an experienced England player makes it really helpful to learn from him and work with.

“Competition has been ridiculously high, not just with him but throughout the whole squad.

“Ultimately that has driven a better environment.

“Before we left the boys mentioned it’s a squad effort – the lads that didn’t play in Argentina were buzzing as well, because it was everyone’s hard work.

“Those boys delivered it, but there were 36 lads who were training for three or four weeks before that, getting them ready and prepping them really well.

“It was definitely a squad effort and it was fantastic to be a part of it, especially in the changing room after.

“Not to play in the two games was tough, because you just want that first cap to happen, but it’s happening this week.

“I couldn’t be happier and I can’t wait to get out there with the lads and prove what we can do.”

Carpenter starts at Audi Field alongside fellow Sale Shark – and most experienced player in the group – George Ford, as well as prop pairing Bevan Rodd and Asher Opoku-Fordjour.

The Yorkshire star discovered he was playing at a team meeting at Washington DC’s famous Watergate Hotel on Wednesday morning before a gruelling training session in red-hot American conditions.

He informed his nearest and dearest at the first opportunity and dad Will, mum Jackie, partner Federica and brother Josh have all flown out to watch him pull on the famous England jersey for the first time.

It’s been a long journey from first picking up a rugby ball aged five but Carpenter can’t wait to have all his family there roaring him on under the Saturday night lights.

“They were all ecstatic,” he added.

“They were probably even prouder than I was as we were a bit stuck in the moment and focused on what we had to do at the weekend.

“But to hear them all buzzing for you is really special.

“It’s a bit surreal – when you’re that young you think it’s miles away from what you’re capable of, but as you progress though the academy to Premiership and start performing, it gets closer and closer.

“For it to finally come is fantastic and something everyone is ready for.

“I’m really excited for it – not just for myself but everyone else as well.”