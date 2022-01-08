Joe Mvuezolo back for Sheffield Sharks but wait for Devante Wallace goes on

Joe Mvuezolo is ready to return for Sheffield Sharks (Picture: Dean Atkins)

Devante Wallace, a 6ft 5in American-born shooting guard, was signed from a club in Romania before the new year, but did not arrive in the country until earlier this week.

His absence, coupled with the loss of Joe Mvuezolo and Oscar Baldwin who had tested positive for Covid, left Sharks severely understrength for their BBL Championship match with league leaders Leicester Riders last Sunday, a game they subsequently lost by a record home margin in British basketball’s top flight.

Mvuezolo and Baldwin have both now tested negative and join the eight other players in taking the court against Manchester Giants tomorrow (4pm) in the first round of the BBL Trophy.

Joe Mvuezolo missed last week's game after testing positive for Covid (Picture: Dean Atkins)

But Sharks are still waiting for international clearance from the world governing body FIBA to allow Wallace to suit up to face the Sharks.

He has at least been able to practice with his new team-mates this week.

“He’s talented and we need that,” said Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons.

“He’s a scoring guard, we’ve had trouble scoring a little bit so hopefully he brings us that shooting ability.”