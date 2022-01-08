Joe Mvuezolo back for Sheffield Sharks but wait for Devante Wallace goes on

Devante Wallace, a 6ft 5in American-born shooting guard, was signed from a club in Romania before the new year, but did not arrive in the country until earlier this week.
His absence, coupled with the loss of Joe Mvuezolo and Oscar Baldwin who had tested positive for Covid, left Sharks severely understrength for their BBL Championship match with league leaders Leicester Riders last Sunday, a game they subsequently lost by a record home margin in British basketball’s top flight.
Mvuezolo and Baldwin have both now tested negative and join the eight other players in taking the court against Manchester Giants tomorrow (4pm) in the first round of the BBL Trophy.
But Sharks are still waiting for international clearance from the world governing body FIBA to allow Wallace to suit up to face the Sharks.
He has at least been able to practice with his new team-mates this week.
“He’s talented and we need that,” said Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons.
“He’s a scoring guard, we’ve had trouble scoring a little bit so hopefully he brings us that shooting ability.”
The BBL Trophy represents the Sharks best chance for a first piece of silverware since 2016, with the competition played over four rounds, although Sheffield can feel aggrieved to have been paired in the same quarter as London Lions. After the defeat to Leicester, however, Lyons wants a response: “We got slapped around a little bit last week, we need to come back stronger.”