Joe Mvuezolo brings athleticism and experience to Sheffield Sharks

Joe Mvuezolo Jr has joined Sheffield Sharks

The 25-year-old British forward is no stranger to the BBL after stints with Surrey Scorchers and Leicester Riders but more recently has played in Germany, Austria and Spain.

Mvuezolo began his basketball education at London’s Barking Abbey before heading off to Montana State University in the U.S., where he was on court for over twenty minutes per game in his senior year.

Last season in Spain he averaged 8.6 points per game with two rebounds and one steal, shooting a productive 84.6 per cent from the free throw line.

Mvuezolo is known as a versatile player, who can play multiple positions and this, coupled with his athleticism are key reasons why the Sharks have pursued his signature.

Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons said: “Joe can play on both ends of the floor, has talent as a solid defender from the help side and is a great rim protector.