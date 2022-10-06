Joe Root and Dawid Malan sign new deals at relegated Yorkshire CCC

Joe Root

The Tykes were demoted from Division One on the final day of the season after Warwickshire pulled off a remarkable win over Hampshire.

But that has not put off former England Test skipper Root, and fellow batter Dawid Malan, signing new deals at Headingley.

Gough told Yorkshire’s official website: “Joe Root and Dawid Malan have just signed new contracts, with Joe signing a two-year contract and Dawid a two-year extension on top of the one year that he has left.

“There is a lot to be excited about and players are committed to this club.”

Meanwhile, England batter Jonny Bairstow has been named the cinch Professional Cricketers’ Association Men’s Player of the Year.

The 33-year-old from Yorkshire, who is currently recovering from a leg break that will keep him out until 2023, posted four Test centuries, including England’s fastest ton in the format for 120 years, and an average of 75.66.

Earlier this week, Bairstow was honoured by the Cricket Writers’ Club for his sensational summer when he became the inaugural winner of the Bob Willis Trophy.

Bairstow said: “It’s a privilege to win the cinch PCA Men’s Player of the Year and when your colleagues vote for you it’s a real honour.

“Winning six out of seven Tests was a huge achievement for everyone. After the last couple of years that we’ve had its great to be back on the winning side of it.

“I was really pleased with how results turned out and how the group has grown and bonded together over the summer, it’s been a pleasure to be part of and hopefully I’ll be back with the squad soon.”

Nat Sciver, who scored 148 not out in the World Cup final, registered a maiden Test century and captained her country to the Commonwealth Games semi-finals, took the Women’s Player of the Year trophy for a second time.

“A massive thank you to everybody that voted for me to win the cinch PCA Women’s Player of the Year,” said the 30-year-old all-rounder.

“I am really honoured. I’ve been really happy with my form this year.