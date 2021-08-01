John Gough, Kirsten Rudgeley and pro Daniel Gavins enjoy breakthrough victories

England's Daniel Gavins after winning the ISPS Handa World Invitational. Picture: Peter Morrison/PA Wire.

The 22-year-old from Stoke Park birdied the first hole of the 36-hole final at Moortown Golf Club and was never behind in the head-to-head clash with 17-year-old Addy.

After clinching the victory with a two-putt par on the final hole, Gough – whose brother won it two years ago – said: “I think Conor was happy for me to get it, but he was a bit sour that he hasn’t got this over me now!

“It’s unbelievable to have it in our house for two years and it’s not the same person that’s won it.

“I don’t know how many times that’s been done before.”

Gough and Addy had ended the interests of the Yorkshire pair in the semi-final; Gough accounting for Wath’s George Mason 3&2 and Addy defeating Hallowes’ Sam Bairstow 2up.

Kirsten Rudgeley came out on top of a topsy-turvy contest as she defeated Bel Wardle in a thrilling final of the English Women’s Amateur Championship at Moortown.

Rudgeley produced a magnificent pair of birdies on the 35th and 36th to keep herself in the final before a third birdie putt in succession on the first extra hole sealed the title.

“It’s an awesome feeling to lift the trophy,” said Rudgeley. “The way I held myself together at the end there was good in a tough situation.”

In the quarter-finals on Saturday morning, Rudgeley ended the challenge of Lindrick’s Mia Eales-Smith, winning 3&2.

Leeds’s Daniel Gavins overturned a seven-shot deficit to claim his first European Tour title in the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

Gavins carded a bogey-free final round of 65 at Galgorm Castle to set the clubhouse target of 13 under par that none of the later starters proved able to to match.

Gavins, who was ranked 995th in the world at the end of 2020, said: “I can’t believe it.