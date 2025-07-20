John Parry continues career revival with hole-in-one in the Open

John Parry’s renaissance continued with an Open Championship to cherish at Royal Portrush.

The 38-year-old from Harrogate is enjoying a remarkable career revival in his late 30s, with three wins on the Challenge Tour last season getting him back onto the DP World Tour late last summer.

He cashed that in with a victory in Mauritius in December for his second win at the top level, and on only his second appearance at an Open, successive weekend rounds of 67 earned him a tie for 16th place on seven-under par alongside such English golfing dignitaries as Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood.

The undoubted highlight came on Saturday when the Yorkshireman registered a hole-in-one.

All smiles: Harrogate's John Parry reacts after recording a hole-in-one on the 13th hole on day three of the Open (Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Parry’s tee shot at the 199-yard 13th took three bounces before disappearing into the hole.

Parry, playing in only his second Open after a debut in 2022, started on the cut-mark at one over and was not really going anywhere in his round with just one birdie on the front nine getting him to level par.

However, a birdie at the 532-yard 12th proved the spark he needed and his ace – the first of the tournament – at the next was followed by a 13-foot birdie at the 15th. That moved the Yorkshireman, a team-mate of Rory McIlroy at the 2007 Walker Cup, into the top 10 on four under.

He was to drop a shot at the last but Parry was happy with his round on Saturday.

“It was a great day and an experience I won’t forget and making a hole in one,” he said of his sweetly-struck eight-iron.