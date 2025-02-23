John Parry's Africa love affair continues as Joshua Berry enjoys best finish on DP World Tour

John Parry’s marvellous season continued at the Magical Kenya Open, even if he fell short in his bid for a second victory in less than three months.

The 38-year-old from Harrogate was beaten by South African Jacques Kruyswijk who claimed his first DP World Tour title at Muthaiga Golf Club.

Kruyswijk took a one-shot lead into the final round but was overtaken at the top early on after playing partner Parry made back-to-back birdies on the fourth and fifth.

After reclaiming the lead with successive birdies of his own on the sixth and seventh, Kruyswijk never loosened his grip, making further gains at the 10th and 16th to extend his advantage.

John Parry of England tees off on the 12th hole on day four of the Magical Kenya Open presented by absa 2025 at Muthaiga Golf Club on February 23, 2025 in Nairobi (Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images)

And closing pars at the 17th and 18th saw him complete a bogey-free weekend as he finished the tournament on 18 under par to secure a two-shot win.

Kruyswijk said: “It’s special. I’m a little bit lost for words but this is for my family back home.”

Parry’s second-place finish continues his love affair with Africa, where he has recorded a win and two runners-up finishes in three appearances this season.

In December he finished second at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Leopard Creek in South Africa and then followed that up a week later by winning the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open for his first win at tour level since October 2010. Parry moves to second on the Race to Dubai rankings and this latest runner-up finish could see him climb back into the top 100 in the world as he chases a spot at May’s US PGA Championship.