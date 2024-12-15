John Parry's bid for long-awaited DP World Tour win comes up short at Alfred Dunhill Championship
The 42-year-old Norris started the day six shots off the lead but charged through the field courtesy of an eagle and five birdies, with a double bogey on the par-three seventh his only blemish.
A magnificent shot from a fairway bunker on the 18th set up a closing par as Norris set a testing clubhouse target of 13 under par.
Harrogate’s Parry, 38, chasing his first win on the top tier since 2011 in France, had a 20-foot putt on the final green to try and force a play-off but despite giving it a good run, it burned the right edge and he had to settle for a share of second place and successive weekend rounds of 69.
Norris also tasted victory at the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup in Japan two weeks ago and he said: “I’m very happy that it worked out this way.
“Words can’t describe (winning a second DP World Tour title). This last year has been very tough. It’s been up and down and all over the place.
“But thanks to God, my family, my wife, we’ve kept it together.
“Winning two weeks ago in Japan and then winning this week – what a blessing.”
Parry was joined on 12-under by third-round leader Marcus Kinhult and Ryan Van Velzen. Alex Fitzpatrick was 19th after three straight rounds of 72.