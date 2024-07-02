HAVING seen various team-mates move on to rival clubs or, in some cases, retirement, this summer, Jonathan Kirk could have been forgiven for wondering just to expect should he decide to return to Sheffield Steeldogs for a fourth season.

But being at the heart of the changes going on during this off-season at Ice Sheffield is something the 28-year-old defenceman was keen to be a part of.

The fact he will be remaining for the 2024-25 campaign will come as a relief to Steeldogs fans, who have had to watch as forwards Jason Hewitt, Matt Bissonnette, Tom Palmer have exited to NIHL National rivals, along with long-standing No 1 netminder Dmitri Zimozdra.

Throw into the mix up-and-coming defenceman Tom Dermott dropping to Leeds Knights 2 and the retirement of former captain Lewis Bell, Kirk’s decision to stick around will be even more important.

STICKING AROUND: Sheffield Steeldogs defenceman and captain Jonathan Kirk Picture: Tony Johnson.

He is determined to lead the team back from a disappointing campaign which saw them finish second-bottom and miss out on the play-offs for the first time in the NIHL National era.

“Last season didn’t go the way any of us would have liked it to go,” said Kirk “But it’s a process, and with all the changes going on around the club at the moment it’s a process I want to be a part of.

“We have some exciting young talent on board this year and a good mix of experienced guys too so, hopefully, that mix will lead to a good year for us.”

For player-coach Ben Morgan, who also saw long-time defensive partner Tim Smith head through the exit door and into retirement halfway through last season, convincing Kirk to remain was one of his top priorities.

LEADING MAN: Captain Jonathan Kirk is regarded as one of NIHL National's best defencemen. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Within the ‘Made in Sheffield’ emphasis permeating through the organisation under Tony Smith’s ownership, Morgan sees Kirk as an ideal leader for the youngsters coming through the junior system and into the senior ranks.

“Bringing JK back as club captain for next season was an absolute must,” said Morgan. “He has proven year upon year his position as one of the best British D-men in the league.

“His tenacity, offensive attributes and sheer work-ethic make him a standout performer each night.

“He leads by example on the ice and last season was an ever-present voice in the room as he stepped up to the responsibilities of wearing the ‘C’.