HAVING seen his season ended earlier than planned through injury, Jonathan Kirk is perhaps keener than most to get back on the ice in readiness for the 2025-26 NIHL National season.

For some, the loss of Kirk to a shoulder injury in the first period of the Steeldogs’ first post-season game against Swindon Wildcats signalled the end of the team’s chances of making it to the Final Four Weekend in Coventry.

Add to that the loss also through injury of fellow defenceman and player-coach Ben Morgan, together with the team already running one import light given Sam Tremblay’s switch to Sheffield Steelers in February and it was little surprise the Steeldogs struggled.

As it was, they lost all six play-off games, with Kirk having already headed off to undergo surgery and begin the long road back to recovery.

KEY PIECE: New Sheffield Steeldogs' head coach Slava Koulikov believes defenceman Jonathan Kirk is an integral part of the 2025-26 roster. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

With Morgan now having returning to just playing duties and been replaced behind the bench by Slava Koulikov - the 46-year-old head coach making the switch to South Yorkshire after 11 seasons at rivals Peterborough Phantoms - Kirk will return to action safe in the knowledge he has another boss full of admiration for his game.

Koulikov admits to trying to sign Kirk while at Peterborough and is glad to finally have him on his side - even if he has had to wait longer than he would have liked.

“I’ve been a big fan of Jonathan’s game for a long time and I tried to sign him previously,” said Koulikov. “So I’m really pleased we’ll finally be working together from next season.

“JK has a high hockey IQ and excellent vision. He’s effective at linking plays and creating offense, but also plays a responsible, accountable game without the puck.

DELIGHTED: Sheffield Steeldogs' head coach, Slava Koulikov. Picture courtesy of Ian Offers.

“His defensive presence anchors our lineup and brings a calming, reliable influence in high-pressure situations. We’re fortunate to have a player of JK’s calibre back in our room.”

Like his younger brother Liam – the former Sheffield Steelers forward, GB international and 2018 NHL Draft Pick now plying his trade in Germany with Eisbaren Berlin – Kirk came all the way through the Sheffield junior system.

Having enjoyed his most successful season in senior hockey when part of the Hull Pirates treble-winning team of 2018-19, the Covid pandemic saw the Maltby-born left-hander gravitate back home to South Yorkshire when NIHL National hockey returned for 2021-22, playing an integral role in the Steeldogs’ Cup and play-off success of that campaign under Greg Wood.

Having been denied an opportunity to steer his team to a repeat of that post-season triumph last time out, Kirk is keen to help the Steeldogs return to winning ways in the near future.

“After my season ending earlier than expected last year and going through shoulder surgery this summer, I’m hungrier than ever to get back on the ice,” said 29-year-old Kirk