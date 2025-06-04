JONATHAN PHILLIPS insists Sheffield Steeldogs have to hit the ground running if they wish to be regarded as a genuine contender in NIHL National next season.

The veteran forward is back for a third season at Ice Sheffield it was announced on Tuesday, one that will see him play under his fourth coach since switching to the second-tier after 17 years in the Elite League with neighbouring Sheffield Steelers.

The two teams, of course, now live under the same ownership roof, the pathway from Academy to EIHL firmly embedded – finally – in everything the organisation does.

BACK FOR MORE: Jonathan Phillips will once again provide a leadership voice for Sheffield Steeldogs during 2025-26 in NIHL National. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

Slava Koulikov is the new voice behind the Steeldogs bench, having made the switch from league rivals Peterborough Phantoms. He follows in the footsteps of Ben Morgan, Stephen Weeks and Jason Hewitt as the other coaches Phillips has played under.

The new era at the Steeldogs brings with it great expectations, but that is something former GB captain Phillips has lived with throughout his career, certainly during his time across the way at Sheffield Arena.

“Slava is obviously a proven coach in this league,” said Phillips. “And he’s a coach that wants to climb the ladder, learn more and put himself in new situations.

“So it really is a perfect fit for what the Steelers and Steeldogs are trying to do with the pathway and the ongoing collaboration.”

LEADING MAN: Jonathan Phillips is a key part of the leadership group on the Sheffield Steeldogs' roster. Picture: Steeldogs Media.

The Steeldogs’ 2024-25 season ended disappointingly, a sixth-place regular season finish followed by a winless play-off campaign.

Injuries to key defensive pair Jonathan Kirk and Morgan were a huge blow, while firepower was diminished once import forward Sam Tremblay moved up to the Steelers in February. The aim for the Steeldogs will be to make themselves part of the leading group of teams which includes the likes of Leeds, Milton Keynes, Swindon and Hull.

“From the pieces that are being put together, you can tell we’re going to have an exciting team,” added Phillips. “It will be exciting to see how we fare against the likes of Leeds, who have set the benchmark these past three years.