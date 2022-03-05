Jonjo O’Neill’s Cloth Cap hopes rain stays away at Doncaster

He declared the horse for today’s feature Virgin Bet Grimthorpe Chase in the belief that the ground would be better at Doncaster than elsewhere.

But steady rain in recent days means that conditions are likely to be testing for the three-and-a-quarter-mile chase – a recognised National trial.

And, while this concerns O’Neill, the legendary trainer is running out of options ahead of Aintree’s showpiece race on April 9.

Tom Scudamore and Cloth Cap clear The Chair in last year's Randox Grand National before pulling up.

“I’m hoping Doncaster doesn’t get any more rain,” said O’Neill last night. “It’s probably gone a bit soft for him but we’ve got to get a run somewhere.

“He’s in great from. We’re hopeful for a great run – ideally we’d like to win the race – but we don’t want any more rain.”

Cloth Cap came to prominence when winning last season’s Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury by a wide margin – and then Kelso’s Premier Chase.

Owned by the late Trevor Hemmings, he was pulled up in last year’s National before undergoing a wind operation to aid his breathing.

Tom Scudamore and Cloth Cap, trained by Jonjo O'Neill, clear the water jump in last year's Randox Grand National before pulling up.

But he ran with credit behind Cloudy Glen in last November’s Ladbrokes Trophy and O’Neill has grounds for confidence ahead of the National now Cloth Cap has dropped in the handicap.

He also confirmed that Tom Scudamore, who partnered Cloth Cap last season and who is in the saddle at Doncaster, is the intended rider in the National. “Tom gets on with him great and there’s no reason to take him off,” added O’Neill.

Meanwhile, Mister Malarky – the mount of Yorkshire-born Harry Bannister – makes his first start for trainer Richard Bandey after switching from the yard of Colin Tizzard.

A previous graded and Listed winner over fences, the chestnut has run disappointingly this term but connections are hopeful. “He seems very well, he’s bouncing – we worked him at the weekend and were very happy with what he did,” said Bandey.