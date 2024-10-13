Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - Yorkshire's Jonny Bairstow.

Jungle Drums held his nerve and dug deep to make all and land the Coral Rockingham Stakes at York for Yorkshire trainer Karl Burke.

The Bungle Inthejungle colt had never raced on softer than good in his four starts before arriving at the Knavesmire for the opening Listed contest.

Sam James looked comfortable at the halfway mark, as Jungle Drums nudged ahead of Hugo Palmer’s It Ain’t Two.

The 20-1 shot battled gamely to keep his nose in front before ultimately stretching his lead, as he secured the third and biggest victory of his career by one and three-quarter lengths.

England and Yorkshire cricketer Jonny Bairstow is a part of the juvenile’s owning syndicate Bronte Collection and was in attendance for the triumph.

He said: “What a load of heart, you could see the ground and everything like that. To do it like that, from that far out and to hold everything else off, is a great effort.

“It’s a good sport, I’ve grown up in York. I’m just on a day out with the family and some really close friends and it is even better that we have a couple of runners.

“I’ve been coming here since I was 16, maybe even younger, to be quite honest with you.

“It is always a great day out, come rain or shine people have a good time.”

It was a quick double for Burke as Bolster produced a gutsy performance to win the Coral “Daily Rewards Shaker” Handicap.

Despite carrying top weight under Pierre-Louis Jamin, the 7-1 shot hit the front with two furlongs remaining before crossing the line three-quarters of a length clear of Stressfree.

Almeric held off Ride The Thunder in the Coral Racing Club EBF Maiden Stakes to ensure Andrew Balding clinched the Charles Clinkard Top Trainer Trophy at the Knavesmire.

The two-year-old had a great battle with Roger Varian’s 11-8 favourite, but a quick turn of foot in the closing stages under the hands of PJ McDonald sealed a one-length victory at a price of 2-1.

That result moved Balding to 10 winners on the Knavesmire over the 2024 campaign, finishing clear of Ralph Beckett, David O’Meara and Kevin Ryan.

Fearless Freddy, who went off at 4-1, left it late to power home to victory in the Play Coral “Racing-Super-Series” For Free Nursery Stakes by one and a half lengths.

Gibside came to the fore in the driving rain during the Coral “We’re Here For It” Stayers Handicap to win by five lengths for Tim Easterby at a price of 11-1.

Two Brothers, a 25-1 shot, led a one-two for Michael and David Easterby in the Coral “Committed To Safer Gambling” Finale Handicap, beating 7-1 stablemate Yorkshire Lady by half a length.

Strike Red won the Coral Sprint Trophy for the second time in three years.