Jonny Brownlee falling behind fellow Yorkshire triathlete Sam Dickinson in race to Paris
The opportunity to support gold-medal contender Alex Yee in Paris this summer appears to have gone down to a straight battle between the two and it came down to the final 200 metres in Poland which saw Dickinson, 26, kick for home to finish first.
Brownlee, a winner of three Olympic medals and trying to get to a fourth Games, finished third, just three seconds behind.
Yee has already been selected. He won an individual silver in Tokyo three years ago and a gold alongside Brownlee in the new mixed team relay which will be held again in Paris this summer.
The individual triathlon, which Jonny’s brother Alistair won in London and Rio, takes place on Tuesday, July 30.
GB Triathlon bosses are due to make their decision on Monday, June 10.