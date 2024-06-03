Jonny Brownlee falling behind fellow Yorkshire triathlete Sam Dickinson in race to Paris

Nick Westby
By Nick Westby
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 09:33 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 09:33 BST
York’s Sam Dickinson beat Leeds’s Jonny Brownlee at the Europe Triathlon Cup Kielce on Sunday to move ahead in the race for the final spot on the team for the Olympic Games at Paris 2024.

The opportunity to support gold-medal contender Alex Yee in Paris this summer appears to have gone down to a straight battle between the two and it came down to the final 200 metres in Poland which saw Dickinson, 26, kick for home to finish first.

Brownlee, a winner of three Olympic medals and trying to get to a fourth Games, finished third, just three seconds behind.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yee has already been selected. He won an individual silver in Tokyo three years ago and a gold alongside Brownlee in the new mixed team relay which will be held again in Paris this summer.

The individual triathlon, which Jonny’s brother Alistair won in London and Rio, takes place on Tuesday, July 30.

GB Triathlon bosses are due to make their decision on Monday, June 10.

Related topics:ParisJonny BrownleeYorkshireLeedsPoland