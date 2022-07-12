Jonny Brownlee OUT of Commonwealth Games with elbow injury

The 32-year-old from Leeds, a winner of a medal of every colour at three Olympic Games and a former Commonwealth Games gold medallist, will not compete in Birmingham later this month because he has not recovered from a broken elbow in time.

Brownlee suffered the injury on home roads when contesting the AJ Bell 2022 World Triathlon Championship Series in Leeds last month.

Jonny Brownlee makes his way to the medical centre after he crashed out of the race in Leeds on 11th June 2022. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

He was involved in a crash at the event in Leeds with the racing in Birmingham coming too soon in his recovery process to allow him to compete.

Brownlee said: “I’m desperately disappointed. I was very positive after my original diagnosis about being fit for Birmingham.

“My elbow was getting better by the day, but my wrist wasn’t. The scan revealed I have a fractured scaphoid and for the benefit of my long term health, it needs to go in a cast.”

Team Leader for Triathlon and Paratriathlon for Team England, Jonathon Riall said: “We all share in Jonny’s disappointment and I know how much Jonny was looking forward to competing in Birmingham, but unfortunately, despite the support and treatment he’s had, the injury he sustained in Leeds means this won’t be possible.

AJ Bell 2022 World Triathlon Championship Series Leeds - onny Brownlee crashes out of the race. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)