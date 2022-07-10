Jonny Hill won’t let up until England win series against Australia

An engrossing 25-17 triumph in the second Test has set up a decider in the final outing of a 12-month stretch that for many of Eddie Jones’ squad included the Lions tour to South Africa.

Hill was part of Warren Gatland’s quest to topple the Springboks but he insists the prospect of emulating the 3-0 whitewash delivered Down Under in 2016 will induce one last lung-busting effort.

“When you have an opportunity to play in the final game of a series, I don’t think any fatigue will come into it,” said the Exeter lock, who missed the Six Nations because of a foot injury.

Jonny Hill of England celebrates during game two of the International Test Match series between the Australia Wallabies and England at Suncorp Stadium on July 09, 2022 in Brisbane. (Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

“The lads look forward to these tours all season. We’re here now and are in for a shout for the series, so the boys will be flying into it. We’ve got five weeks off after.

“It’s not something that happens very often, winning in Australia. If we went on to win it would be really special to me personally.”

On the performance, and a ninth victory in 10 matches against Wallabies, Hill added: “It was a win that was a long time coming for us. It felt like we didn’t really fire a shot in the first Test..

“We’d had quite a few debutants over the last few weeks and those first Tests everyone remembers, so it’s really important to celebrate those.”