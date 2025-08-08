Jordan Ratinho back with Sheffield Sharks and why he's their most important player
The 27-year-old forward has signed for his fifth full season at the club, a time in which he has developed from a three-point sharpshooter into one of the league’s best defenders.
When Sharks were humming last season, winning 11 games on the spin including the SLB Cup final, Ratinho was an ever-present in the starting five alongside the equally unselfish Jamell Anderson.
In their Ponds Forge days, Ratinho was the player Lyons turned to to play all 40 minutes. Now he is the man he relies on to shut opponents down and close out victories.
The affable Californian has never lost his prowess from behind the three-point line, either.
“Jordan is a player I really enjoy having on my team,” said Lyons.
“He is extremely versatile and whilst they may not show on the stat sheets, he does all of those little things that are key to creating a winning team.
“In what will be his sixth year with us here in Sheffield, I’m excited to have him return and play a pivotal role in the team once again.”
Ratinho has already played in more than 200 games for the Sharks, the fifth-most in appearances under Lyons. He is also the club’s longest-serving player.
“I’m looking forward to coming back to Sheffield next season. It was a very easy decision to make,” he said.
“Sheffield feels like home and I enjoy playing in our system as I feel it suits my game well.
“I was thrilled to win my first piece of silverware last season as we won the Cup, and I’m sure silverware will be the aim once again.”
Sheffield Hatters, meanwhile, have re-signed Emma Gandini, the 31-year-old Australian, who in her first season at the club was named to the Molten Defensive Team of the Year and helped Vanessa Ellis’s side win the SLB play-off title.
“I enjoyed my first season in Sheffield and I’m looking forward to building on the success,” said Gandini.