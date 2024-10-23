Joshua Berry and Eddie Pepperell at DP World Tour's last chance saloon

Only a victory would extend the seasons of the two Yorkshire golfers teeing off at the Genesis Championship in South Korea today.

Teenager Joshua Berry of Doncaster, a surpriser candidate to advance from Qualifying School in Spain last November, has found life amongst the big boys tough in his first season on the DP World Tour.

Indeed, he has made the cut only three times in the 16 tournaments he has played, sprinkling in a number of events on the Challenge Tour onto his schedule.

It has left him lying in 208th on the Race to Dubai standings heading into the regular-season finale at Incheon with the top 114 retaining their playing rights for next season.

Bunkered: Joshua Berry of Doncaster has one last chance to save his card at the Genesis Championship this week (Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Up in 101st place is Howley Hall’s Marcus Armitage who should have done enough to earn a spot back on tour next season, but can still force his way into the top 70 and a place at the first play-off event, the Abu Dhabi Championship next month, with a victory.

Former world No 32 Eddie Pepperell is another who needs a strong finish to climb from 124th.

It will be Pepperell’s 11th event in succession and although he finished 12th in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, the two-time DP World Tour winner has missed the cut in three of his last four starts.

“It’s a big week for me,” said Pepperell.

“I could do with a good result otherwise I shall be back off to the Q-School, which isn’t the place that I really want to go to but we’ll just have to try to make it happen this week.

“Sotogrande [for the Andalucia Masters] was just a frustrating couple of days. I couldn’t muster the kind of magic that I needed to and there were just too many errors in there, it has to be said.

“Unfortunately it’s an all-too-familiar story for me this year.”

World number 25 Tom Kim is the highest ranked player in the field and is relishing the opportunity to make a rare appearance on home soil.

“It’s going to be really fun,” said Kim.

“I don’t think I’ve played in front of a home crowd for two and a half years, ever since I’ve been on the PGA Tour with the schedule and stuff.”