DELACROIX gets the chance to confirm Coral-Eclipse form with Ombudsman in what looks a fascinating renewal of the Juddmonte International at York.

The richest race of the four-day Ebor Festival has a hard act to follow, as 12 months ago when City Of Troy beat Calandagan it was again rated as the best race anywhere in the world.

Aidan O’Brien’s Delacroix may have failed to fire as a 2-1 favourite for the Derby in early June, trailing home ninth behind stablemate Lambourn, but he proved that form all wrong when coming from an uncompromising position to beat his elders in an pulsating Eclipse at Sandown in early July.

Prince of Wales’s Stakes winner Ombudsman was the horse he nabbed in the shadow of the post that day and while John and Thady Gosden’s runner is the marginal favourite to gain his revenge, O’Brien is happy with his charge ahead of the rematch.

SAME AGAIN PLEASE: Ombudsman ridden by William Buick on their way to winning the Prince Of Wales's Stakes on day two of Royal Ascot in June. Picture: David Davies/PA

“He seems in good form since Sandown, so I’m looking forward to it,” said the Ballydoyle handler.

“What he did at Sandown after the passage he had there was unusual (the way he quickened up), so we hope he runs well again.”

City Of Troy went to the Breeders’ Cup Classic last year and whoever wins the International will again be guaranteed a starting berth, should they wish to tackle the Del Mar dirt on November 1.

To ensure a true-run race at York after the sedate pace of the Eclipse, Godolphin supplemented the Andre Fabre-trained Birr Castle to help Ombudsman.

WE MEET AGAIN: Delacroix and Ryan Moore (right) on their way to edging out Ombudsman in the Coral-Eclipse (Group 1) at Sandown last month. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA

John Gosden said: “The Eclipse was a muddling race and we didn’t want the prospect of a repeat, so Godolphin have kindly provided us with a nice horse to use as a pacemaker and he arrived on Thursday.”

Paddy Twomey’s unbeaten colt Carmers is aiming for more success on British soil when he lines up in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes.

The Wootton Bassett three-year-old did not run at two, and has not put a foot wrong since making his debut with a win in a Ballinrobe maiden in early May.

He then took the Listed Yeats Stakes at Navan by a comfortable three lengths, after which he stepped up to Group Two level at Royal Ascot to claim the Queen’s Vase over a mile and six furlongs.

The colt is now heading for English shores again with his eye on another Group Two prize, this time stepping back to a mile and a half with Colin Keane booked to ride on the Knavesmire in the absence of the injured Billy Lee.

“He’s in very good form,” said Twomey.

“He’s trained really well since Ascot and has pleased us in everything he’s done, we’re really looking forward to getting him back out again.”

Carmers’ Queen’s Vase win at Ascot has looked like an increasingly solid piece of form – the runner-up, Furthur, has won the Geoffrey Freer since and the fifth-placed horse, Scandinavia, has subsequently struck twice when taking the Bahrain Trophy and the Goodwood Cup.

Those performances bode well for Twomey’s runner, who will meet dual Derby winner Lambourn at York on quick ground the trainer feels his St Leger contender will relish.

“The race looks like it’s worked out really well, the form is very good from Ascot,” he said.

“The track at the Knavesmire will really suit him, it’s a big, galloping track and it will be fast ground which he really likes.

“He’d be very happy with the ground as it is, it was very quick ground at Ascot and he was very happy on that.”

In the Sky Bet Stayers Handicap, the William Haggas-trained Santorini Star should prove suited by a first try at two miles, and Nad Alshiba Green is worth a look in the Ire Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Fillies’ Handicap.