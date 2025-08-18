A FASCINATING six-runner field has been declared for Wednesday’s Juddmonte International at York, headlined by a rematch between Delacroix and Ombudsman.

The pair met in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown, where Ryan Moore conjured a tremendous last-gasp effort from Aidan O’Brien’s Delacroix to deny the John and Thady Gosden-trained Ombudsman.

Ombudsman had earlier been very impressive in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot and the four-year-old has yet to finish out of the first two in seven career starts.

Delacroix followed the traditional Ballydoyle Derby route to Epsom, winning the two Leopardstown trials, but never looked happy in the premier Classic. Back at 10 furlongs last time out, he showed this true colours.

EDGED HOME: Delacroix and jockey Ryan Moore (right) pip Ombudsman at the post to win the Coral-Eclipse (Group 1) at Sandown Park in July Picture: Chris Radburn/PA

The race truly lives up to its International name this year, with Danon Decile having travelled over from Japan for the contest. He was last seen beating subsequent King George winner Calandagan in the Dubai Sheema Classic.

Daryz, from the same Francis-Henri Graffard stable as last year’s runner-up Calandagan, represents the Aga Khan Studs, aiming to be the first French-trained winner since Triptych in 1987.

Andrew Balding’s See The Fire, a 12-length winner of the Middleton Stakes over course and distance earlier in the season, is another with strong claims.

Birr Castle, supplemented last week, is set to play the role of pacemaker for Ombudsman.

MAGIC MOMENT: Richard Hughes and Sole Power (left) win The Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York in August 2014 Picture:Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Seven go to post in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes, where dual Derby winner Lambourn is the standout.

O’Brien’s colt faces three stablemates in Mount Kilimanjaro, Stay True and Thrice, while Paddy Twomey’s Carmers, the unbeaten Queen’s Vase winner, could give him plenty to think about and Dante winner Pride Of Arras aims to bounce back after being gelded.

Coolmore and Godolphin face off in the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes, with Italy and Distant Storm respectively in a field of eight.

Precision timing proved key when Richard Hughes tasted Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes glory as a jockey and his expert judgement could see Sayidah Dariyan peak at the perfect moment when she takes aim at the festival’s feature sprint on Friday.

Often content to bide his time in the plate, patience has again been the Irishman’s watchword in the training ranks, ending his long wait for an elusive first Group One success as a trainer when No Half Measures won the July Cup earlier this summer.

And ahead of Sayidah Dariyan’s attempt to quickly double his tally at the highest level, the 52-year-old remembers delivering Edward Lynam’s Sole Power with aplomb in the 2014 Nunthorpe.

A shock winner when surging home at 100-1 four years previously, the seven-year-old was fresh off victory at Royal Ascot when Hughes entered the stalls aboard the 11-4 favourite.

What would ensue in the following 57.92 seconds was a display of calculated decision-making as Hughes weaved his way to the front in the nick of time.

“It was really straightforward and I always felt it was a race you needed to get your fractions the same every furlong,” said Hughes

“It looked like Sole Power was quickening but he was going the same speed from the two-furlong pole to the one as he did from the one-pole to the winning post, I would say, and it was the others which stopped.

“I had no choice for four furlongs as I was flat to the bat, I know I was sitting on him but I couldn’t go any quicker.

“It was only then when the pace finally collapsed and they were all in a bit of a heap and collapsed at a similar time that I got going, and I had a bit of luck along the way to get through the pack.