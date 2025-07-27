ROYAL CHAMPION was highly impressive with a decisive triumph over Almaqam in the Sky Bet York Stakes.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trained by Karl Burke and ridden by Clifford Lee, the Sheikh Mohammed Obaid-owned seven-year-old started at 8-1 as the market revolved around Ed Walker’s 6-4 favourite Almaqam.

Lee kept his mount in a handy position and was happy to bide his time as the race developed, and though Almaqam did hit his stride late on he was no match for Royal Champion as he strode to a career-best two-and-three-quarter-length win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s cantered round, they all seemed to be coming off it (the bridle) while he was still travelling well,” said Burke.

HAPPY DAYS: Yorkshire-based trainer Karl Burke Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

“Cliff said that’s the best he’s ever picked up and quickened. He was working nicely, but he always works nicely – I thought that was a massive step up on what he’s done, they can’t all have run bad races, can they? He was always travelling strongly and when Cliff pushed the button he just picked up.

“There are not that many races to go for with him, he’s won his Group Three and you’re always looking to step up.

“This looked a nice race, it’s York and it’s local, I was hoping the ground would be a bit quicker, but he’s handled that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were hoping for a good run. We’ve had winners (recently), but there’s been a few just not quite going our way.

PERFECT TIMING: Calandagan ridden by Mickael Barzalona (right) on their way to winning the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot. Picture: John Walton/PA

“We haven’t had a lot of luck for Sheikh Obaid lately, so it is nice to get a Group Two for him.”

Of next steps for the seven-year-old, Burke added: “I’ll have to talk to the owner and see if he wants to supplement him for the Juddmonte International after that performance, we’ll have a good chat.

“He was second in Woodbine for Roger Varian (in the Canadian International Stakes), that could be a nice Group One to go for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a lovely horse and he goes on the all-weather as well, hopefully he’s a horse we can campaign around the world. Why not go to the Irish Champion Stakes? He owes us nothing, but I’ll have to chat to the owner.”

French raider Calandagan powered to a brilliant victory in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

Francis-Henri Graffard’s gelding was bidding to keep the trophy in the Chantilly yard after Goliath prevailed 12 months ago, with his key rival seemingly Aidan O’Brien’s Coronation Cup winner Jan Brueghel, who had edged the Aga Khan Studs-owned four-year-old at Epsom.

Calandagan was the well-backed 11-10 favourite to turn the tables and after an incredibly patient ride from Mickael Barzalona he swept through to pick off all of his rivals and pass the gallant Kalpana ahead of the line for a one-length triumph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the fifth time the race has been won by a horse carrying the green and red silks, with Shergar the most famous of the those winners after prevailing for the fourth Aga Khan, who died in February this year at the age of 88.

“I am so pleased for the horse, it was a competitive race,” said Graffard.

“The tactics during the race were not what I was expecting, when I saw Continuous going very steadily it was all different.

“When the filly (Kalpana) kicked on for home my horse was still travelling well, I was hoping he was going to catch her at the end. He lengthened so strongly, he’s a very good horse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wanted to see my horse getting into his rhythm and lengthening his stride, when I really saw him coming I started to shout.

“He won nicely again today, he’s a good horse, that’s two in row now in Group Ones.