Impressive: Holloway Boy ridden by jockey Daniel Tudhope (right) wins the Chesham Stakes during day five of Royal Ascot. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

The strapping Ulysses colt took apart his 13 rivals in what looked a strong renewal, the 40-1 chance cruising in behind early pace-setters Alzahir and Aidan O’Brien-trained Alfred Munnings, yet he had a bit to find when Pearling Path (80-1) eased to the front approaching a furlong out.

Tudhope had every move covered on the Nick White and Elaine Burke-owned colt, however, and he went on to score by a length, with Lakota Sioux (33-1) a further length and a half back in third, blowing more than a few placepots in the process.

Alfred Munnings was uneasy in the market beforehand and having had every chance, he dropped away rather tamely.

Classic win: Hollie Doyle (L) riding Nashwa crosses the finish line ahead of France's Gerald Mosse riding La Parisienne at the end of the Prix de Diane Group 1 at Chantilly. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

“That was one hell of a performance. Time will tell, but to do that first time he has to be a bit special,” said Burke.

“He’s been backward and we were going to Musselburgh but he tweaked a muscle. So we entered him for this thinking it would be a nice day out.

“It was a first runner for the owners, let alone a first at Royal Ascot, and he couldn’t blow a candle out.”

It was part of a remarkable across-the-card success for Burke on Saturday who also struck with Rebel at Dawn (7-2) and Guilded (11-1) at Ayr and Quick Change (8-1) at Haydock for an incredible 19,925-1 four-timer.

But Burke could not round the weekend off in style as Eilean Dubh missed out on a £100,000 jackpot after failing to place in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Sprint Handicap at Pontefract yesterday, although Clifford Lee and Bullet Force won the preceding 3YO Mile Handicap for the stable.

Holloway Boy’s success followed the victory for Dramatised under Tudhope and the Spigot Lodge stable in the Queen Mary Stakes on Wednesday. It was the jockey’s fourth winner of a successful week in which he also claimed three second-placed finishes and a third.

Yorkshire horses also claimed place money in the Wokingham Stakes at the Royal meeting, with Mr Wagyu fourth under Jason Hart for Malton’s John Quinn, just in front of David O’Meara’s Summerghand, ridden by James Doyle.

Doyle had earlier won the big race of the final day, the six furlong Platinum Jubilee Stakes finished in a Godolphin one-two as Naval Crown (33-1) overhauled Creative Force (12-1).

Nashwa provided Hollie Doyle with her first Classic success after a thrilling victory in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly yesterday

So impressive in winning her first two starts of the season at Haydock and Newbury, the Frankel filly was last seen finishing third in the Oaks at Epsom.

Turning out just 16 days later for the French equivalent, John and Thady Gosden’s youngster was the 7-4 favourite under her record-breaking rider and got the job done in determined style.

“It feels pretty good. When I was pulling up I couldn’t find the words to describe it really,” said the jockey.

“I’ve got a lot of people to thank. Without Imad Al Sagar (owner) I don’t know if I would ever have been in the position to get an opportunity like this.

“These types of horses are hard to come upon and I feel pretty lucky.”