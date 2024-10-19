Katie Ormerod interview: Brighouse snowboarder puts torment behind her as road to third Olympics begins

Yorkshire’s snowsports superstar Katie Ormerod could be forgiven for regarding the start of another Winter Olympic cycle with a serious sense of dread and apprehension.

To call her luckless when it comes to her previous experience of the Games would be doing a disservice to the extraordinary obstacles that the 27-year-old Brighouse snowboarder has overcome in order to reach the start-line for Milan and Cortina in 2026.

It is testament to Ormerod's tenacity and her desire to not let her lengthy career setbacks define her that when she opens her season at the Big Air World Cup in Chur, Switzerland tomorrow – her first chance to win Olympic qualifying points – she will do so adamant that she is in the shape of her life.

“I feel like I'm in the best head-space and the best snowboarder I've ever been,” Ormerod told The Yorkshire Post.

Getting warmer. After injury hell in Pyeongchang and disappointment in Beijing, above, Katie Ormerod is determined to make it third time lucky at an Olympics (Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“All I'm feeling for tomorrow is excited. I'm not putting any pressure on myself but I'm determined to take my opportunity. I've accomplished so much in my career but the Olympics still feels like that little bit that's missing.”

Ormerod struggles to compute the number of snowboard-related operations she has endured in her career: eventually she determines that it currently stands at 13, swollen by four more arising from an infected ankle bone that ruled her out for 18 months in the wake of her return from Beijing in July 2022.

“Obviously I'm used to injuries but this one was different because I was just physically very sick, and I couldn't figure out what was going on with me,” recalled Ormerod.

“I was in and out of A and E all the time and we didn't find out it was a bone infection for a number of months.

Katie Ormerod of Team Great Britain reacts after her run during the Women's Snowboard Big Air Qualification on Day 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics (Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“Eventually they cut a chunk of the bone out and put me on IV antibiotics for 10 days.

“It's been one thing after another, but I'm through it all now and I'm feeling really strong and happy and positive.”

Ormerod's hard luck story when it comes to the Olympics began on the eve of competition in Pyeongchang in 2018.

Having gone to South Korea as a heavy favourite for a gold medal in the women's slopestyle event, the then-20-year-old came off a rail too early and split her right heel bone in half.

Launching a remarkable recovery from that potentially career-ending setback to win a Crystal Globe for overall World Cup champion in slopestyle within two years, Ormerod booked her place at her second Games, only to find herself parachuted into an unprecedented scenario in which Covid counter-measures sapped any of the enjoyment from what was supposed to be the crowning moment of her recovery process.

“I'm proud that it was my first time of officially becoming an Olympian, but people who know me know how much I struggled out there,” added Ormerod, who ranked a lowly 25th from 29 in the Big Air heats.

“It was in the middle of Covid times so it was weird, and I found it isolating and quite stressful.

“I was staying away from my friends and even my coach wasn't allowed in the Olympic Village with me.

“It was just not what I needed and it was really hard to cope mentally with that.

“To be honest I don't even know what result I got in Beijing. I don't think I ever looked.

“But four years prior to that I didn't even think I'd be snowboarding again.

“I had so many demons to overcome in Beijing. I stood at the top and it was a big mental game having to drop in again knowing the last time I was there my career was nearly over.

“I was immensely proud and even though I didn't get the result I wanted, I proved to myself that I could do it.

“I came back and made my ultimate dream of becoming an Olympian a reality. But as soon as it was over I turned my attention to the next one.

“Now I get to go to Milan with no demons because I overcame them in Beijing. I can go there fit and healthy and focus on putting down a good run.”

It is hardly surprising that Ormerod should have developed the fortitude to overcome adversity, having experienced her first injury scare at the age of five, when she sliced her eye open shortly after taking up the sport on the dry slope near her home in Halifax.

“If you love something, you don't really see it like that,” says Ormerod, asked if it gave her second thoughts at such a young age.

“All I remember is that while I was recovering I made my mum and dad drive me to the slope so I could watch all my friends and make sure I didn't miss out.”

Since those early days, Ormerod established herself as a leader among an initial wave of British freestyle skiers and snowboarders who got to grips with the scant – if swiftly developing – facilities at the country's dry slopes and snow zones, and began to mount a seriously unlikely challenge to the more established alpine nations.

Besides her historic Crystal Globe title, which made her Britain's most successful snowboard or freestyle athlete, Ormerod has scooped 11 World Cup podiums and a bronze medal at the prestigious Winter X Games in Aspen in 2017.

The legacy of being part of that breakthrough success is of great importance to Ormerod.

“One of the things I'll be most proud of for the rest of my life is proving that you can make it at the highest level when you've come from the plastic dry slopes,” agreed Ormerod.

“We have had it so much harder than the other girls that we compete against, because they go up in the mountains and, for those guys, they are home results.

“I grew up riding plastic dry slopes and artificial slopes indoors.

“So it makes me proud that I've proved it's possible and showed the way for kids and especially young girls to get involved in a fun sport.”

Yorkshire has always been at the heart of Ormerod's success – and setbacks.

Through the bleakest times she admits she sought solace in returning to her support networks back home, and she credits the county with helping her emerge from setbacks that for others might have proved insurmountable.

“Everyone who knows me knows I'm so proud of being from Yorkshire, and being at home during the difficult times is always the best,” she added.

“I love being at home and I love being in Yorkshire. I’ve spent a lot of time in the countryside and one of my favourite places to go is Malham Cove, so I'd go there with my mum and my dad and my dog, just for a walk and to get some of that Yorkshire air.”