LEEDS’ Katy Marchant joined Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell to clinch gold for Great Britain in the women’s team sprint at Paris 2024 after breaking the world record in all three rounds on Monday.

Team GB clocked a time of 45.186 seconds to beat New Zealand by five tenths of a second, claiming Britain’s first ever medal in an event in which they failed to even qualify at the last two Olympics.

Britain were behind on the splits after the first lap but Capewell overturned that deficit before Finucane extended the lead on the final leg.

It sparked emotional celebrations in the velodrome with Marchant, 31, kissing her two-year-old son Arthur at the side of the track while the 25-year-old Capewell could be seen in floods of tears as they embraced.

PURE JOY: Katy Marchant, centre, celebrates with team-mates Emma Finucane left, and Sophie Capewell after winning gold medal in the women's team sprint final in a new world record time. Picture: AP/Thibault Camus

The Olympic title is vindication for several years of hard work put in by the team to become competitive, after Marchant was left to fly the flag alone at both the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, winning individual bronze in Brazil.

Finucane, the 21-year-old individual world champion, is hoping this could be the first of three gold medals in Paris as she also targets the individual event and the keirin, with Marchant due to join her in the latter event.

Finucane said: “We have been working really hard on this. Process for us is really key and we nailed that final. I believed in us before we went out that we could do it but to actually execute lap one, lap two, lap three pretty much perfectly. To cross the line first I was just like ‘no way’. It’s a dream come true.”

Marchant described the gold win as “phenomenal, absolutely incredible” and Capewell added: “It didn’t feel real all day. We did every ride and it was like ‘oh faster, oh faster’ and we were top of the timesheets.”