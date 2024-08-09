KATY MARCHANT insists she is “not done yet” having seen her Paris 2024 Olympics end with fourth place in the women’s keirin.

The 31-year-old Leeds cyclist was edged out of the medal positions by GB team-mate Emma Finucane, who took bronze after going over the line behind New Zealand winner Ellesse Andrews and the Netherlands’ Hetty van de Wouw.

It meant Marchant was unable to add to the gold medal she won alongside Finucane and Sophie Capewell in the team sprint on Monday night, as well as the bronze in the individual sprint she won eight years ago in Rio.

In fact, her appearance in Thursday night’s keirin final seems to have fuelled her desire to continue through to the 2028 games in Los Angeles.

“On Monday we hit an all-time high and did something that I've been trying to achieve for the last 11 years,” said Marchant.

"So I will definitely know when my time is up, but it doesn't feel that way yet. I just had my most successful keirin result in the Olympics, so I'm not done yet.”

Marchant added: “I'm so happy for Emma, I love her to bits, and she's inspired me so much on my journey in getting back into bike racing.

“She re-lit that fire for me and I'm proud pf her. To get a bronze medal, this is just the start of a phenomenal career for her, and I guess I'm just on the flip side of that but it's so great to be alongside that. She's an absolute legend."