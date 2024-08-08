KATY MARCHANT says she was still full of pride despite missing out on a second medal of the Paris 2024 Olympics in last night’s Women’s Keirin.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old from Leeds was looking to add to the sensational gold medal she won as part of the Great Britain women’s sprint team on Monday, but was edged out into fourth as her team-mate Emma Finucane took bronze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Zealand’s Ellesse Andrews led from the front to take gold, while Dutch rider Hetty van de Wouw beat Finucane to silver.

Marchant insisted that she was pleased with her effort, while clearly delighted for Finucane’s achievement in landing a second medal of the Games – even though it came at her expense.

MISSING OUT: Leeds' Katy Marchant (left) was edged out in her bid for a second medal at Paris 2024 Olympics, with her British team-mate Emma Finucane taking bronze. Picture; by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s amazing for Emma and I’m just so proud of her, she’s done so well this week, controlling everything,” Marchant said. “She’s a class act and I’m really proud of her – I’m proud of all of us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I’m an Olympic champion, which is the best feeling in the world. Monday was such a special day and something I’ve been working on for 11 years now.

“So complete that on Monday and then come here today and make the Keirin final at the Olympics and to finish fourth, I can’t be too disappointed.”

Marchant vowed to continue competing, particularly in light of her strongest showing yet in the keirin. She added: “On Monday we hit an all-time high and did something that I’ve been trying to achieve for the last 11 years.