Katy Marchant on gold, missing out on bronze and her future after Paris 2024 Olympics
The 31-year-old from Leeds was looking to add to the sensational gold medal she won as part of the Great Britain women’s sprint team on Monday, but was edged out into fourth as her team-mate Emma Finucane took bronze.
New Zealand’s Ellesse Andrews led from the front to take gold, while Dutch rider Hetty van de Wouw beat Finucane to silver.
Marchant insisted that she was pleased with her effort, while clearly delighted for Finucane’s achievement in landing a second medal of the Games – even though it came at her expense.
“It’s amazing for Emma and I’m just so proud of her, she’s done so well this week, controlling everything,” Marchant said. “She’s a class act and I’m really proud of her – I’m proud of all of us.
“But I’m an Olympic champion, which is the best feeling in the world. Monday was such a special day and something I’ve been working on for 11 years now.
“So complete that on Monday and then come here today and make the Keirin final at the Olympics and to finish fourth, I can’t be too disappointed.”
Marchant vowed to continue competing, particularly in light of her strongest showing yet in the keirin. She added: “On Monday we hit an all-time high and did something that I’ve been trying to achieve for the last 11 years.
“I will definitely know when my time is up but it doesn’t feel that way yet. I just had my most successful keirin result in the Olympics so I’m not done yet."