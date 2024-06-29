Katy Marchant the mother of Team GB track cycling squad as she seeks Olympic redemption

A mother off the bike, Katy Marchant is embracing the role of being a mother figure to her younger British Cycling team-mates on it as the 31-year-old from Leeds prepares for her third Olympic Games.

The track sprinter is in the second phase of her career having given birth to son Arthur in the summer of 2022.

She has returned to high-level international competition as hungry as ever, and now adapting to the role of spiritual leader of the track cycling team that heads to the Saint Quentin en Yvelines velodrome in France next month.

That position was made even more important when two-time Olympic champion Katie Archibald broke her leg tripping over a step in her garden recently.

Pointing the way: Yorkshire's Katy Marchant with the team sprint riders she won gold with at a World Cup event in March.

“It was a massive shock to see something like that happen, but also a reality check that you don’t ever know what can happen,” said Marchant, who has tasted highs and lows in her Olympic career.

“So it’s been a mix of emotions but I’ll try and step into the role of being the mother of the team, trying to lead the younger ones and point them in the right direction.

“In the same way the young ones keep me young, they keep me refreshed. Having that time away and then coming back into a highly competitive women’s sprint squad is something I relished a lot more than I thought I would.

“It’s definitely been one of the factors as to why things have been going so well. It’s competitive day in, day out just to get into the team.

The highs: Katy Marchant wins bronze in the Women's Sprint at Rio 2016 (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“I see them super excited to be going to their first Olympics and it relights that fire in me that I once felt going to my first Olympics. It doesn’t get any less special, if anything it’s more special.”

The birth of her son and the time out after that has given her a new perspective on racing.

“It’s changed me hugely, it’s grounded me,” said Marchant, who still commutes to the British Cycling base in Manchester from her Leeds home.

“But it’s meant that I have these small windows of time away from Arthur to go and ride my bike and be Katy still.

The lows: Katy Marchant after crashing out of the keirin in Tokyo (Picture: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

“It’s really important to know that’s still okay to do, and is something that’s helped me get that little bit extra out of it.”

Marchant was a surprise bronze medallist in the individual sprint at the Rio Olympics, but her second Olympic experience was altogether different.

In the Covid-protected velodrome in Tokyo, Marchant finished eighth in the individual sprint, was part of a trio that failed to qualify for the team event and was then crashed into in the quarter-finals of the keirin, leaving her in tears.

Does she have a score to settle in Paris? “It made me realise that that’s sport and sometimes sport sucks,” said Marchant, who will contest the individual keirin and team sprint at the Games.

“But now I have an opportunity to put this right. It was a reality check and motivation to go again. I’ve been given this opportunity to go again so I’ll grab the bull by the horns.

“What I’ve learned is you can give it absolutely everything, but to me it’s about your processes and how you present on the day. I want to be the best version of myself when I get on that startline knowing I’ve done everything I can and the rest will take care of itself, whether that ends in a crash, a win or a loss. So control what you can control and enjoy the journey because these are the things we will talk about in years to come.