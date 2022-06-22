Among them are a host of Yorkshire athletes.

Marc Scott of Richmond and Zetland will compete in the 5,000m and 10,000m and his fellow Tokyo Olympian Scott Lincoln (York) competes in the shot putt.

Max Burgin of Halifax, who was just 10 years old when England last hosted a major multi-sport event in 2012 with the London Olympic and Paralympic Games, runs in the 800m.

Marc Scott of Great Britain (R) compete in Heat 3 of the Men's 3000m during day one of the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Belgrade Arena. (Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

He said: “I wasn’t even running at that age, I just remember watching the Games and being impressed and amazed by all the athletes.

“To have the opportunity to be one of them now is special. To have the support of a home crowd really does give you a bit extra as an athlete, it pushes you on more and gets the best out of you and is certainly an advantage for any of the British athletes that are going to be competing.

“It means a lot to me to be selected for Team England.

“I feel over the last three years I haven’t really been able to show what I can do because of my injury problems so I feel that this is finally my chance to show that I can run at world class level and to be able to do that in front of a home crowd would just be ideal.”

Great Britain's Alexandra Bell is now going to the Commonwealth Games (Picture: PA)

Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson (Leeds Beckett) in in the 800m alonsgide Pudsey’s Alexandra Bell, who finished seventh in the Olympic final behind Hodgkinson.