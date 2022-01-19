Kell Brook confirms rematch clause ahead of Amir Khan clash

Sheffield boxer Kell Brook. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Brook and Khan will finally meet in Manchester on February 19, after a career’s worth of dancing around each other amid growing enmity.

The 35-year-old fighters had both harboured thoughts of retirement after this showdown, but any such plans could now be on hold.

Former IBF welterweight champion Brook insisted nothing will settle his feud with Khan, with the pair holding bitter resentment against each other.

Asked about a rematch clause, Brook replied: “I’ll be honest with you, I leave it all to my manager and my team. All I’m interested in is this fight.

“But I do know that there’s going to be a rematch in that. So if Amir Khan wants another beat down, he can have one!”

Asked if a defeat would make him consider his future in boxing, Brook continued: “I think some things I said before were taken out of context. A fighter who’s used to winning never has losing in their mind. I don’t think for a second about losing this fight.

“Every single day I’m growing in confidence, what my coach is saying, how I’m looking. Everyone in my camp, they can feel the buzz, the excitement, the body taking shape, my fitness is coming.

“The sharpness, the speed, the accuracy, it’s all coming. I’m not thinking about retirement, I’m thinking about Amir Khan on February 19.”

Former WBA and IBF light-welterweight champ Khan has not fought since July 2019, while Brook lost to Terence Crawford in November 2020. Brook remains determined to prove himself the superior boxer, insisting he and Khan will never settle their differences.

Brook said: “It’s all animosity on my side and I think it is the same from him. There’s no love lost, we don’t like each other. This isn’t just hype, this is as real as it comes.”

Doncaster’s Terri Harper will return to the ring for the first time since losing her world titles as she prepares to face former world champion Heather Hardy for the vacant WBA intercontinental lightweight title on March 12.

The bout will take place on the undercard of Leigh Wood’s WBA featherweight world title defence against Michael Conlan in Nottingham.