KEVIN TANSEY said Sheffield Steelers used the ‘chip on their shoulders’ to drive them to a memorable Champions Hockey League victory at Växjö Lakers.

The 3-2 win – secured in overtime on the power play by Marc-Olivier Vallerand’s pinpoint strike – was just reward for the Steelers, who were unfortunate to come off on the wrong end of a 4-3 scoreline two nights earlier at Switzerland’s Fribourg-Gotteron.

It sets the Elite League grand slam winners up nicely for the first of two home games in three days next weekend when Sparta Prague visit the Utilita Arena on Friday night. They will play host to Sweden SHL champions Skellefteå AIK 48 hours later.

PINPOINT: Daniel Ciampini celebrates his goal against Vaxjo Lakers on Saturday in the Champions Hockey League. Picture courtesy of CHL/Steelers Media.

Tansey, who produced a dominant performance at the back for Aaron Fox’s team at the Vida Arena, said nobody should fall into the trap of taking the Steelers lightly on the European stage.

“We all felt a little rough from the last game,” said the 31-year-old Canadian. “We came out and knew that we could hang out with any team we wanted to prove that again (in Vaxjo).

“And I think a lot of teams are coming in thinking that we’re the Elite League team, the English team that is going to be easy to beat and we had a chip on our shoulder and wanted to play that way and I believe we did a good job of doing that.

“Everybody did their job, everybody was dialled in, everybody played their best hockey. It was awesome and it was a lot of fun to see what this team can do.

TEAM MENTALITY: Mitchel Balmas shouts encouragement to his Sheffield Steelers' team-mates during the CHL clash at Vaxjo Lakers. Picture courtesy of CHL/Steelers Media.

“We knew we could beat this team and the only thing that was too bad was that we didn’t get all three points.

“We’re a great team. We showed that last year and we’ve got some new players in this season that have maybe made our team even better.

“So we’re not just happy to be here, we have a goal in the CHL, we have a goal in the regular season in the UK. We want to win and we played that way in Vaxjo.”

As in Switzerland, the Steelers stunned their hosts by taking an early lead, again it came from the stick of Daniel Leavens, putting his new team ahead from close range with just 69 seconds on the clock.

It took until just after the halfway point for the hosts to draw level, when Dennis Rasmussen redirected from in front and past an unsighted Matt Greenfield on the power play at 30.44.

But less than two more minutes had elapsed before the Steelers were in front again, Daniel Ciampini firing past Emil Larmi and into the top left-hand corner from the top of the left circle.

The third period was just 19 seconds old when Växjö levelled again, this time Filip Eriksson cleverly deflecting Eric Martinsson’s shot over the left shoulder of Greenfield.

But on a night when the Steelers went blow for blow with their more illustrious rivals, they got their rewards late on in overtime.