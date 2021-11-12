Kid Galahad ring-walk time: How to watch Galahad v Martinez and Harper v Baumgardner start time, TV channel and full fight card

WBC and IBO super featherweight champion Terri Harper also headlines the event as she puts her belts on the line against American Alycia Baumgardner.

Harper, from Denaby Main, has held both belts since February 2020, with Saturday's contest her third defence of her WBC crown and fourth of the IBO belt.

She was set to defend her world titles in a unification fight with South Korea’s undefeated WBA world champion Hyun-Mi Choi in May before sustaining a hand injury that has kept her side-lined for a number of months.

Galahad won the IBF title with a knockout win over Liverpool's Jazza Dickens and will test himself against veteran fighter and former world champion Martinez.

How to watch

The main card is set to begin at around 7pm on DAZN. A subscription for UK customers costs £7.99 per month and can be cancelled at any time.

DAZN is an online streaming platform and can be watched on various devices through their website or via their app.

Ring-walk times

Galahad and Martinez are due to begin their walks to the ring at around 10pm.

Harper and Baumgardner are expected in the ring anytime from 8.30pm.

Who else is in the on the card?

Chris Billam-Smith vs Dylan Bregeon - for the European cruiserweight title

Donte Dixon vs Jordan McCorry

James Flint vs Dom Hunt - for the Central Area welterweight title

William Cawley vs Stephen Jackson

Raven Chapman vs Karina Kopinska

Khalid Ayub vs Stanko Jermelic