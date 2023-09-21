Kipper Nichols back with Sheffield Sharks as Atiba Lyons makes roster move
Kipper Nichols has returned to the club for what will be his fourth season in Sheffield replacing Zach Walton, a fellow American, who only joined the team on September 1.
Nichols’ return means Sharks – who play their second game of the British Basketball League season at Cheshire Phoenix on Sunday – have brought back eight players from last season while adding four.
The 6ft 6in small forward, who averaged 11.9 points and 3.9 rebounds a game last season, said: “I am honoured and grateful to be rejoining the Sharks for another season in the British Basketball League.
"The city and the fans have always welcomed me, and I can’t wait to settle into the new Canon Medical Arena as well.
"I know the league and what is expected of me at the Sharks, returning with a good core from last season will help myself hit the ground running and I’m excited to get started.”
Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons said: “Kipper is an exceptional player who brings a great level to each and every game; he is a presence on both ends of the floor.
"We are excited to bring him back to strengthen our core with another returning player who knows what it takes to be successful in this league.”