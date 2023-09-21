Sheffield Sharks have made an early change at the forward position by bringing back a former fan favourite.

Kipper Nichols has returned to the club for what will be his fourth season in Sheffield replacing Zach Walton, a fellow American, who only joined the team on September 1.

Nichols’ return means Sharks – who play their second game of the British Basketball League season at Cheshire Phoenix on Sunday – have brought back eight players from last season while adding four.

The 6ft 6in small forward, who averaged 11.9 points and 3.9 rebounds a game last season, said: “I am honoured and grateful to be rejoining the Sharks for another season in the British Basketball League.

Kipper Nichols is returning for a fourth season with Sheffield Sharks (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

"The city and the fans have always welcomed me, and I can’t wait to settle into the new Canon Medical Arena as well.

"I know the league and what is expected of me at the Sharks, returning with a good core from last season will help myself hit the ground running and I’m excited to get started.”

Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons said: “Kipper is an exceptional player who brings a great level to each and every game; he is a presence on both ends of the floor.