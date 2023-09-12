Sheffield Sharks tip-off the new British Basketball League season on Thursday night against a familiar foe with head coach Atiba Lyons anticipating the competition to be tougher than ever.

Newcastle Eagles, together with the Sharks, are one of the longest standing and most successful teams of the three-decades plus of the sport at professional level on these shores.

Although they have struggled on the court in the last two seasons, off it the Eagles remain a standard-bearer with a healthy fanbase and their own arena, and this year they are one of four teams combining domestic competition with a foray into European basketball.

Sharks are moving into their own 2,500-seater venue, the Canon Medical Arena, next month with the Eagles marking their first opponents on Sunday, October 8.

Jalon Pipkins is back for a second season with Sheffield Sharks (Picture: Adam Bates)

But before that exciting chapter in their history, Sharks play their first five league games on the road, starting in Newcastle on Thursday.

And Lyons believes the increase in standard is a direct result of the investment in the league, and the competition’s premier club London Lions, by 777 Partners 18 months ago.

“I think recruitment has improved, every club has tried to catch the ceiling which is London, who have put a lot of money into the team and played well in Europe last year,” Lyons told The Yorkshire Post.

"Everybody has tried to chase them a little bit.

Sheffield Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons (Picture: Dean Atkins)

"Caledonia Gladiators are playing in Europe this year so they’ve had to a little bit. Newcastle and Bristol Flyers are playing in European leagues as well so they’ve had to add a little bit more to compete.

"Newcastle have had some tough seasons, they got into the play-offs last year – just – but they’ve clearly invested to have a top-four finish at least and win silverware.

"But we’re excited for that game, it’s a great test for us, they’ve brought a lot of high-level players, they’ll be talented, we’ve got to make sure we perform."

As well as helping the club move into their new facility in Attercliffe, Lyons has been busy preparing his team for the new season.

Jubril Adekoya, formerly of the Leicester Riders, is one of five new signings by the Sheffield Sharks.

Sharks were bounced out of the play-offs in the first round in each of the last two years, but Lyons prioritised bringing back a core of players who have prospered under him in Jordan Ratinho, Bennett Koch, Jalon Pipkins, Devearl Ramsey, Marcus Delpeche, Nate Montgomery and the injured captain Rodney Glasgow Jnr.

Around that he has added a handful of new faces in Americans Parker Stewart, Terrell Allen and Zach Walton plus a former league title winner in Jubril Adekoya and British prospect RJ Etyle Rock.

"We looked to retain, to build that core of players that show us that passion and that desire that we love in Sheffield,” said Lyons.

"The talent is the great cherry on top, but these guys have all got that determination. We then tried to find players who complement that and bring that same kind of work ethic, energy and talent.