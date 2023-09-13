'This is my time' - RJ Eytle-Rock determined to repay Sheffield Sharks for rookie chance in British Basketball League

One of the brightest prospects in British basketball is determined to seize the first opportunity given to him in the professional game by the Sheffield Sharks.

RJ Eytle-Rock, a 24-year-old Londoner who stands at 6ft 4in tall, joined the Sharks last month and hopes to play a part in their British Basketball League season-opener at Newcastle Eagles on Thursday night.

Eytle-Rock is one of five new signings made by the Sharks for the new campaign but like the majority of the new cohort, has vast experience of playing college basketball in America.

The shooting/point guard was primed for the professional game at the revered Barking Abbey Academy in London before spending five years in the States, first with UMBC in Maryland and then for the last two years at Utah State.

"My game grew a lot playing talented, NBA-level players night-in, night out in college,” the former Great Britain Under-20s player told The Yorkshire Post.

"It was definitely challenging for me but also a great experience. From freshman through to senior year you definitely see your numbers improve.

"Differences between college and pro? The work is still the same, you’ve got to show up each day and put in the work but being a pro is a little more about the detail which is very specific, so I’m learning to take on instructions without being a robot, still trying to play the game.

RJ Eytle-Rock playing for Utah State last season, has now signed for Sheffield Sharks.

"(Sharks coach) Atiba Lyons is a good coach and puts you in positions to be successful.”

Eytle-Rock picked the British Basketball League because he wanted to be closer to family and friends, and opted for the Sharks because they are moving into their new home at Canon Medical Arena and offer him a chance of getting time on the court.

"I just felt like it was the right move for me at the time when the British Basketball League is increasing its talent levels and moving in the right direction,” he said.

"Having been away in the States for so long it was a blessing to come home and play, being close to family and close to friends.

RJ Eytle-Rock in action for Utah State where he spent two years.

"This is a good opportunity for me and hopefully I can take it with both hands.

"I watched a lot of the London teams when I was growing up, they showed me the way, they showed me what to expect and now I’m here, it’s my time to show them what I can do.

"It’s going to challenging for sure, we’ve got a good team here, a good coach, I’m just learning how to be a pro.

"I’m picking things up as we go and I feel like I’m moving in the right direction.

"For me it’s about improving day in, day out and being the best player I can be.”

Lyons – whose team start the season with five road games before their first fixture in their new arena on Sunday October 8 - said: “We believe in RJ’s potential and see this as a great opportunity for a homegrown talent to shine on a professional stage.